Welcome to my new Substack — GROUP LIFE
Our collective life is ailing. And self-help is failing. We need group help.
18 hrs ago
Priya Parker
August 2025
5 gatherings that refueled me this summer
What a summer of stillness, play, and community taught me
Aug 13
Priya Parker
June 2025
Create the gathering you’ve been waiting for
Six ways to create gatherings that feel alive, doable, and deeply yours.
Jun 25
Priya Parker
May 2025
How to get buy-in from your guests
Last year, I attended a back-to-school night for my daughter’s kindergarten.
May 28
Priya Parker
Gathering as a way back to awe
A few months ago, after speaking at the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston, I went to dinner with a small group — a mix of old friends and new faces.
May 2
Priya Parker
March 2025
How to hold collective grief
How to gather around loss in a fractured time—6 ways to grieve together with care, creativity, and community.
Mar 26
Priya Parker
February 2025
You don’t need all the answers — just a place to begin.
Why gathering matters most when everything feels impossible.
Feb 26
Priya Parker
January 2025
When gathering becomes a lifeline.
A blueprint for holding each other through the hardest seasons
Jan 24
Priya Parker
December 2024
Meaning As Medicine
The secret recipe to meaningful gatherings
Dec 5, 2024
Priya Parker
July 2024
Why Designing for Introverts is Better for Everyone.
You can gather well even if you weren’t the star of your high school theater production. Quieter super hosts tend to rely on design rather than, say…
Jul 31, 2024
Priya Parker
Meetings are now your culture carriers.
The future of work is creating psychological togetherness.
Jul 3, 2024
Priya Parker
June 2024
5 ways to gather without breaking the bank
Think you can’t host without spending money? Think again. Discover 5 creative, meaningful ways to gather—no budget, no fancy setup, just joy and…
Jun 24, 2024
Priya Parker
