Group Life by Priya Parker

Priya Parker
1d

Wow. This is amazing.

How does the “placita” start setting the tone?

-and wow the facts flashing! Perfect example

-the perrear moment. Wow. He’s not scared of his audience, he’s inviting them in and creating collective presence

-and thanks for the spelling. Eep. Fixing.

Great noticing thank you for sharing!!

Vero Ayala
1d

Been thinking about this too! Some other observations:

-outside the venue there is a “placita” that starts setting the tone.

-while you’re waiting for the concert to start inside there are facts about puerto rico flashing in and out of the main screen and jíbara music playing.

-the food in consignments also got revamped to showcase puertorrican staples.

-although one of his songs is “I should have taken more pictures” he has multiple calls of the audience to be more present, and drop their phones for a second. Then invites them to “perrear” - the concert has a shift in tone in that moment that is liberating

-each guests receives a lanyard that doubles as a stage light, when he sings it gets activated, making the entire stadium feel connected

Small correction: it’s puertorriqueño :)

