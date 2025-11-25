40 questions to ask instead of “What are you grateful for this year?”
A cheat sheet of Magical Questions to bring to your Thanks/friends/everything-giving
Raise your hand if you’re already dreading the annual, predictable, tired prompt at your upcoming Thanksgiving dinner this week: “Let’s go around the table and say what we’re grateful for…”
It’s fine, but, in part because it’s so predictable, this question rarely sparks specific, juicy, unexpected answers.
In case you’re gathering this week or soon with family — chosen or inherited — here’s a cheat sheet of 40 questions that range from playful to reflective that you can ask instead… fully ready for you to use.
Some of these questions come straight from you and our GROUP HELP Session!
Winter warmups
“What’s been your harvest this year?” – Amy
“What has made you laugh out loud recently?” – May-Ling
“What’s the most unexpectedly delicious food combo (so, two ingredients) you’ve discovered that sounds weird but tastes amazing?” (This one comes from my Instagram and the comments are hilarious.)
“What’s your anti-pet peeve? (i.e. a tiny thing that brings you joy or satisfaction)” – Jessie
“What’s a hobby you don’t have… but desperately want someone else at this table to teach you?”