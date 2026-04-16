The birthday card my son received from his new vacation friend

My family and I were recently on vacation and stayed at a hotel where kids find each other and become fast friends. The tweens would scan the room at breakfast for their pals, and as soon as they’d finished eating, run off to play cards or pool or learn magic tricks with their newfound friends.

Vacation friends (not unlike camp friends) are their own delightful category of friend. You don’t know (or care about) each other’s backgrounds. There’s no jockeying for micro-status at school. They don’t have fixed ideas about you, your likes, your activities, what sports you’re good at, or who your best friend is or isn’t. Everyone (including the nearby parents) is relaxed. And, there’s built-in play (you are on vacation after all).

It happened to be my son’s birthday while we were there, and one of his new pals handed him a small piece of paper wrapped in a rainbow drawing with the words written, “I can’t believe I met you two days ago, and I’m already giving you a birthday gift.” I was touched (and so was he). “Why don’t you guys be pen pals?” I suggested.

I explained to them that, when I was a kid, I had pen pals from other places, and how incredibly exciting it was to get snail mail from someone I knew a world away. They were intrigued. Particularly in a phone-filled world, the old-school version of mail felt exciting. They exchanged addresses. My husband suggested an opening letter-writing prompt: What’s the strangest spot in your neighborhood?

So, me being me (lol), we started brainstorming great prompts for budding pen pals.

And, Group Lifers, I thought I’d share these questions with you, too.

45 questions to start a budding pen palship

About your neighborhood