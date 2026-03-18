Photo Credit: Hulton Deutsch // Getty Images

A few weeks ago, I was on a trip with close friends. By the fourth night, we had properly caught up. The kids were in bed, and everyone was a little tired. It could have easily been a “let’s call it” kind of night.

Then one friend said, “I have a song I’ve been wanting to share with you all. It means a lot to me right now. Can I play it for you?”

We said, of course. He played it on the speaker from his phone. And we sat on the floor together, and just listened. And before we knew it, we were each taking a turn and playing a song from our lives for each other. And it became a completely different night. I learned new things about my friends. I heard songs and sounds I hadn’t heard before. I got to reflect on my own life a little, with people who know and love me. It was really simple, and we had all the tools we needed at our fingertips.

Music and song are one of the most underused tools for connection. It is such an easy reach to context and story and meaning and depth and emotion and memory between people. And yet, it so rarely happens.

Last week in our Group Help Learning Lab, we went deep on three ways to use music to transform a gathering (without needing to be musically gifted).

Today, I’m sharing 45 prompts you can use immediately, whether you’re hosting a dinner, leading a team retreat, celebrating something, or just hanging with friends to activate music as shared context in your next gathering. And you’ll notice, Group Lifers, some of these are from YOU.

If you try one of these prompts with your own group, I’d love to hear what happens. 🎶

Songs that unlock memory and storytelling