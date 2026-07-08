One of the great modern myths in life is that gatherings have to be elaborate or expensive to be memorable.

We think we need a beautiful home, a perfectly planned meal, or enough money to make it feel special. We think hosting has to be impressive to matter. But most people aren’t actually looking for perfection. They’re looking for connection and meaning. They want to feel welcomed, included, and seen.

As we slide into summer, I recently asked the Group Life community to share their favorite no-spend ways to hang out with their people, and the responses came flooding in from all over the world. I want to share them with you all today!

Gathering need not be complicated. Sometimes, it’s as simple as bringing people together to try a new recipe.

Without further ado, here are 50 ways to gather without breaking the bank.

Play together