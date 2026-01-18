Cheering to the first GROUP HELP Session of 2026!

I keep hearing the same thing: “I’m lonely, but I have no one to hang out with.” “My bed is too comfy to leave my house.” “I wish someone would invite me to a weekly board game night.” Everyone wants a village, but no one wants to be a villager. Hosting can feel like a lot. It’s never been easier to cancel. There’s also, for many of us, a gap between longing and action. Between: I wish I had this and I know how to do this.

I’ve been loving seeing examples pop up all over the place of folks just starting a weekly hang, and then writing about it and sharing their learnings with others. Folks who are building simple rhythms of togetherness in their actual lives and who aren’t waiting for the perfect moment or the perfect group. They’re just starting something, and then figuring it out as they go along. Like Amanda Litman and her year of Saturday night dinners. (And a reminder to come hang with me and Litman this coming Tuesday at noon EST.)

As I was teaching this week, some of you said in the chat that these GROUP HELP Sessions have become your recurring gathering. Some of you have attended all nine sessions since September, and make space for it, you tell me, because it’s relevant and valuable and consistent for you where you are right now. (Makes me so happy to hear.) And, as I read that, I realized that these GROUP HELP Sessions are also a recurring gathering for me (duh) that gives me life. We come back together, again and again, to practice being in group life with a little more intention.

So, without further ado, this first GROUP HELP Session of the year is my way of responding to that longing. I’m not teaching a formula or a checklist, but wanted to share with you a set of insights around what recurring hangs that actually last often have in common. Not because they’re perfect, but because they’re designed to survive real life.

Watch the full replay below.

7 small, workable moves for starting a recurring hang that actually lasts

1. Start with an actual need or interest or whim.

Pay attention to your desires and longings: that’s where energy lives. Your recurring gathering shouldn’t feel like “a should.” It should feel like a flipping delight. (At least in the beginning!) When Julie was feeling the heaviness of the world, she started Give A Damn Sundays because she needed a place to talk honestly about what was happening in the world without pretending it was fine. It’s straightforward: bagels, honest conversation, and a place for neighbors to come together and talk about what’s really going on in the country. They hope to include teens and kids over time, but for now, they’re just showing up, week by week. It’s imperfect, evolving, and deeply needed.

2. Make it simpler than you think. Specificity is your friend.

Many good ideas die before they begin because they’re overly complicated. I shared examples of simple, repeatable gatherings that I know of that have been going on for decades, including one of my all-time favorites: George’s Arrabbiata Nights in Berlin. Once a month, on the last Thursday, for decades, a guy named George opened his home to friends, and whoever happened to be in town, and promised to feed them from one massive pot of arrabbiata pasta. No rotating themes. No menu planning. No pressure to impress. People knew exactly what they were coming to and when. Or Pableaux Johnson’s red beans and cornbread dinner every Monday night in New Orleans. Same dish, same night. Rinse and repeat. Specificity is your friend. (And so is a great name.)