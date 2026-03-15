For those of you who are newer here, my GROUP HELP Learning Lab is our ongoing bi-weekly practice space for paid subscribers to meet with me every two weeks on Wednesdays on Zoom. Every session, I teach one practical gathering tool, and we practice a skill together. Think of it as a gym for gathering. The goal is to build our collective muscles and then go out and create richer groups and communities. If you join these labs regularly, you’ll begin to host differently. (And have access to all past Labs.) You can experience one for free here.

So you want to bring people together. You want them to connect at a deeper level. You want laughter and a night people remember. And you’re not totally sure how to go about it. Even when all the “stuff” is perfect, your evening stays polite. People talk with the two people they already know. The group doesn’t quite gel.

In this week’s GROUP HELP Lab, I break down three practical ways to use music to connect your guests in a totally different way – no musical background necessary.

Inside this lab, you’ll get:

A simple invitation template you can send to guests ahead of time to help your evening take off

A gathering format that uses music as a doorway into deeper conversation

Easy ways to create shared musical moments (yes, even for groups that “don’t sing or dance”) that help a room come alive

If you missed the session live, GROUP LIFERS (paid subscribers) can watch the replay below. And if you’re not a GROUP LIFER yet, you can join the club here (and I hope you do).