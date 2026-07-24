Group Life by Priya Parker

Group Life by Priya Parker

Group Life by Priya Parker
Group Life by Priya Parker
Beverly Hills, What a Thrill. Beverly Hills, What a Thrill. 🎶
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Beverly Hills, What a Thrill. Beverly Hills, What a Thrill. 🎶

Why Shelly Long still holds up (and what the film tells us about group life)
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Priya Parker
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Dear Group Lifers,

Every so often I go back and rewatch a movie I loved as a kid, and it doesn’t hold up. The jokes are cringe, the politics are dated, and I wince my way through it. But once in a blue moon, I find a gem. Last weekend, during a gloomy rainstorm, I rewatched a film with my eight-year-old daughter, and wow, did it hold up. More than that, I realized it’s actually a film about the power of starting a group, and what happens after you do.

Group Lifers can listen to this debrief above. (Click the triangle play button above.)

Here are five reasons Troop Beverly Hills belongs on the GROUP LIFE movie shelf.

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