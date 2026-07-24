Beverly Hills, What a Thrill. Beverly Hills, What a Thrill. 🎶

Dear Group Lifers,
Every so often I go back and rewatch a movie I loved as a kid, and it doesn’t hold up. The jokes are cringe, the politics are dated, and I wince my way through it. But once in a blue moon, I find a gem. Last weekend, during a gloomy rainstorm, I rewatched a film with my eight-year-old daughter, and wow, did it hold up. More than that, I realized it’s actually a film about the power of starting a group, and what happens after you do.
Group Lifers can listen to this debrief above. (Click the triangle play button above.)