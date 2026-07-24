Beverly Hills, What a Thrill. Beverly Hills, What a Thrill. 🎶

Dear Group Lifers,

Every so often I go back and rewatch a movie I loved as a kid, and it doesn’t hold up. The jokes are cringe, the politics are dated, and I wince my way through it. But once in a blue moon, I find a gem. Last weekend, during a gloomy rainstorm, I rewatched a film with my eight-year-old daughter, and wow, did it hold up. More than that, I realized it’s actually a film about the power of starting a group, and what happens after you do.

Group Lifers can listen to this debrief above. (Click the triangle play button above.)

Here are five reasons Troop Beverly Hills belongs on the GROUP LIFE movie shelf.