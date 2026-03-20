Last week, over 100 Group Lifers joined me to co-work virtually as I began reviewing the First Pass pages of my new book, THE ART OF FIGHTING.

You all brought your books to read, wedding invitations to write, workshops to design, and various tasks you’ve been putting off or wanting to do, and haven’t had a moment. I even shared (for the first time!) a few sentences from my new book.

It was simple and surprisingly powerful: a group of people, each doing their own thing, together.

I’m still reviewing my pages, and have a few chapters to go, so I’m inviting you to try it again today: same place, same time, Friday, March 20th (today!) at 12 pm ET on Substack Live for an hour of co-working time.

Bring something you’ve been meaning to read, write, or finish. Bring the thing that’s been sitting on your to-do list waiting for the right moment. Bring something fun to drink! I think I’ll have a cup of Darjeeling tea (with milk).

All GROUP LIFERS will get an email notification when I go live at noon. All you have to do is click the link below or the one in your email to join directly on Substack (on your desktop or in the app).

I can’t wait to hang and read together apart.

As always,

Priya