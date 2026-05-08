Good morning!

It’s been a few weeks, but I’m back with another co-working virtual hang today at 11 am ET! Join me as I continue to work on my forthcoming book, The Art of Fighting.

Bring whatever you’ve been meaning to sit down and tackle for an hour — a project, a draft, a creative idea, or something that’s been sitting on your to-do list for too long. 🙈 Last time, Group Lifers showed up to write chapters of new books, design company retreat sessions, review legal documents, organize closets, and finish books you’ve been trying to read for months.

This morning, I’ll be reviewing my book’s index, which my publisher just sent over earlier this week. I need to go through all the themes, people, stories, and ideas that made it into the back of the book and see if anything’s missing. It’s one of those behind-the-scenes parts of writing a book that’s both fascinating and a little overwhelming, which makes it the perfect thing to do together.

There’s something oddly motivating about not doing these tasks alone. (So thank you!)

This co-working session is for Group Lifers. If you’ve been thinking about joining us, today’s a great day to jump in. You can sign up here.

At 11 am ET, click the link below from either your desktop or on the Substack app.

Bring a cup of your favorite tea or coffee or whatever gets you through the morning (or if you’re in a different time zone, pick your poison!) and come virtually hang. These hours have become one of my favorite ways to gather.

As always,

Priya