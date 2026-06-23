Hi Group Lifers!

It’s been a minute, but I’m back with another co-working virtual hang today at 1 pm ET! Join me as I continue working on my upcoming book, The Art of Fighting.

This afternoon, I’ll be spending some time signing pages for the special signed edition of my new book. It’s one of those behind-the-scenes publishing rituals that is repetitive and takes time. And I thought this was a perfect activity to do while hanging out with others (aka you!).

Bring whatever you’d like to get done with company. Maybe it’s finally responding to *those* emails, making progress on a project you’ve been circling for weeks, sorting through a pile of photos, organizing a closet, planning a trip, or simply setting aside uninterrupted time for focused work.

I’m always surprised by how much easier a task becomes when other people are doing their own versions of it nearby. (So, thank you!)

This co-working session is for Group Lifers. If you’ve been thinking about joining us, today’s a great day to join. You can sign up here.

At 1 pm ET, click the link below from either your desktop or on the Substack app.

Bring a cuppa and come virtually hang.

As always,

Priya