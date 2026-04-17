Good morning and happy Friday,

Back by popular demand, I’m hosting another co-working hour today at 12 pm ET — come hang out with me as I continue to work on my forthcoming book, The Art of Fighting.

Bring something you’ve been meaning to get done, a task you’ve been putting off, a piece you want to read, or simply an hour of focused attention.

In our past digital hangs, Group Lifers have worked on everything from a funeral reflection to a romance novel rewrite, handwritten notes to friends, and grad school applications. It’s one of my favorite ways to hang out alongside each other. (And, you all seem to like it too. Multiple of you have been saying, “Can we do this again?!”)

A few weeks ago, I submitted my First Pass pages — thank you to those of you who joined me for that.

Today, I’ll be working on an author questionnaire my publisher, Riverhead, sent over. It’s part of how they begin shaping the story of the book for readers, and I’ve been meaning to sit down and do it. 😬 So I’ll be doing that with you, Group Lifers.

This Substack Live is for Group Lifers. If you’re not a Group Lifer, you can sign up here. At noon ET, click the link below from either your desktop or on the Substack app.

Come hang with me. I can’t wait.

As always,

Priya