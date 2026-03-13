Group Life by Priya Parker

Group Life by Priya Parker

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Hannah Westner's avatar
Hannah Westner
7h

Oh wow. Would love to join! But ... grandkids. Haha. Oh well, have a fun and productive afternoon!

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Susan Clancy's avatar
Susan Clancy
8h

Yay I’ll be there

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