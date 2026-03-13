Group Lifers,

In the spirit of getting a group to help you do something you really need to do, I’m inviting you to co-work with me as I start a very special (and daunting) ritual: reading the First Pass pages of my new book and checking it for errors or changes.

Earlier this week, I received the manuscript of my new book, THE ART OF FIGHTING, in my inbox and was told that I have 10 days to read it in full, look for any errors or passages I want to change, and make the changes. And then, I return the document to my publisher. After this round, because of the way they set the pages, an author can only make line edits as they begin turning these pixels into a physical manuscript.

I am going to start the process of reading the entire manuscript of THE ART OF FIGHTING this morning. And I wanted to invite you to join me as I begin.

Today at noon EST, I’m going to go live on Substack with GROUP LIFERS. You DO need to be subscribed. If you wanna join us (and please do!), become a GROUP LIFER before noon EST today. And, paid subscribers, you can join me here.

Bring a cup of tea, bring something you have been needing or wanting to read or work on, and bring good vibes.

All GROUP LIFERS will be notified that I’m live at noon. All you have to do is click the link in your email to join directly on Substack (either on your desktop or on the app).

Work with me. Bring a cup of tea. Let’s hang.

Priya

Join me LIVE today at 12pm EST