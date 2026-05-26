Photo credit: Anastassiya Bezhekeneva // Getty Images

Melanie’s Night Blooming Cereus (also known as a Queen of the Night orchid cactus) blooms once a year. At night after the sunsets. Then, by morning, it’s wilted.

When she realized it was about to happen, she invited people to come over at 9 p.m. and watch it open. Then, she sent them home with a cutting. So they could grow their own plant. And then host their own night.

Gathering need not be complicated or expensive or in a fancy home to be meaningful or doable. (But you already knew that if you attended our last Group Help Lab. 😉) Melanie’s gathering is powerful and simple. She looked at something already happening in her life and thought, Someone else should see this, too. And then she invited them to do so.

Most of us have a gathering we’ve been meaning to host or a group of people we keep meaning to bring together. We just haven’t sat down to figure out what it actually is yet.

That changes tomorrow in our next GROUP HELP Lab: A Live Do Lab: From Idea to Invite.

This is our first-ever DO Lab, and we’re offering it because you have been asking for it. You’ve been learning the principles; now we’re going to roll up our sleeves, get into the nitty-gritty, and practice them together. Bring your favorite writing utensil and some paper. We’ll have some exercises and optional breakout rooms. (And if you can’t or don’t want to join a breakout room, we’ll have an alternate activity for you to do on your own.)

The goal of this session is simple: to get people moving. To help you take the concepts we’ve been exploring and integrate them into your own life and work, in the company of other people.

Bring an idea you’ve been sitting on — half-formed, messy, barely a thought — and our team will help you shape it. You’ll figure out what your gathering is actually for, who it’s really for, and what the simplest version could look like. You’ll workshop it in a small group. And you’ll leave with a draft invitation you can actually send.

The session will be led by our very own Group Help Facilitator, Exa Kutler, a facilitator, designer, and community architect who has spent years building the kinds of experiences that help people show up more fully. I’ve seen her in action for multiple years, and she knows what she’s doing. I’ll be there too. But this time, mostly as a participant. 😉

Join us tomorrow, Wednesday, May 27, at 12 p.m. ET on Zoom. These labs are for GROUP LIFERS. If you’re a paid subscriber, you can find the Zoom link below — click it at 12 p.m. ET, and we’ll let you in as soon as we’re live. If you’re not yet a paid subscriber, become a GROUP LIFER today. For the cost of a sandwich a month, you’ll get access to all past sessions and join us live for all future labs.

Can’t wait to get into it with you.

As always,

Priya