A few weeks ago, I was speaking at a global company for International Women’s Day. There were women joining in from all over the world — the Netherlands, India, London, and the U.S. Different cultures, different contexts, different ways of seeing the world. During the Q&A, someone asked me a seemingly straightforward question: How do you actually create connection across cultural difference?

I told her that, at its core, the art of gathering is about creating connection for people who are not the same. Like-minded communities, I said, know how to gather. They’re often great at it. They have traditions and ways and rituals and shared context. My Indian grandmother didn’t need my book. Frankly, some of it puzzled her. Don’t people know how to gather? She and her sisters, cousins, peers, and brothers-in-law all prayed to the same god, shared the same inherited rituals, and ate (and avoided!) the same foods. They knew how to gather together. They were good.

But they are not most people in this world. In fact, I remember that in 2009 the United Nations issued a report announcing that, for the first time in history, more people lived in cities than in villages. What does that mean? It means that the majority of human beings are de-racinated. They don’t live where the people are from. Which means most of humanity – in our work, in our neighborhoods, in our friend groups – are constantly in relationship to people who come from different ways of being.

And yet, we rarely design for those moments. We get people in the room. We focus on logistics. And then we revert to one of three tendencies: we avoid the difference, we smooth it over, or we debate it. But there is so much more we can do to create connection with and through difference. And when you know how to do it and want to do it, everyone is the richer for it.

I was thrilled to dive into this in our GROUP HELP Lab this week. Group Lifers can watch the full replay below. And if you’re not a Group Lifer, you can sign up here to access the full replay.

Here are three ways to begin designing for connection across cultural difference:

1. Don’t try to make the group the same. Instead, complicate the individual. Often our instinct is to ask what everyone has in common. But that both flattens us and is also often not true. As Krista Tippet says, “We assume a monolith in the other that we know not to be true in ourselves.” The more specific someone becomes, the harder it is to reduce them to a category. And then we practiced tools to complexify all the juicy individuals in our midst.