DEBRIEF: Martin Scorsese is wrong about gossip.

I saw a note from Emily Sundberg earlier this week in which she screenshots a portion of an interview with Martin Scorsese and Jonah Hill, on the occasion of the release of his new film, OUTCOME.

Gossip is many things. There are many types of gossip. There is certainly toxic gossip. But to malign gossip in this way misunderstands the social (and often pro-social) force gossip can be for communities and groups as they figure themselves out and find their way. I will disagree with Scorsese and say that gossip is not, in fact, “the weakest part of our personality.” In fact, it is sociologically necessary and protects us in many, many ways. In fact, gossip is often the spark of long-needed change and how a group figures out its values.

Sending you a voice memo this morning, in the spirit of our new experiment.

If you don’t like it, tell someone about it. 😉

As always,

Priya

P.S. And join me today for our next GROUP HELP Lab: How to create connection across cultural difference at noon ET on Zoom. This one’s for GROUP LIFERS. Become a GROUP LIFER here.