Last night at the Oscars, a Swedish man won best musical score for a historical horror film about Black music and culture set in the 1930s Mississippi Delta and within 60 seconds you understand why.

Here’s his speech:

My dad bought his first blues album in Sweden. 1964. It was a Johnny Hooker album. And even though it was on the other side of the world from a place my dad had never been and a place he could not relate to, the music was so powerful it changed my dad’s life and he devoted his whole life to music.

And when I was about 7 years old — a little boy — he put a guitar in my arms. And I love the guitar. And it became everything to me. And it was the guitar that opened up a lot of doors for me. It was the guitar that brought me over to the States. And it was the guitar that eventually led me to one of the greatest storytellers of our time, Ryan Coogler.

Ryan, thank you for your vision and making a movie that resonates with the whole world.

-Ludwig Göransson’s acceptance speech for Best Original Score at the 2026 Academy Awards