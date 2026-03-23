Our group singing KPop Demon Hunters together

This past fall, I took my mother and my kids to a Gaia Music Collective singing experience with about 300 strangers in a room, to learn and sing “Golden” by KPop Demon Hunters together in harmony. It was amazing. And transformative. And accessible. And FUN. It was medicine. And, it was really, really well held.

Today’s DEBRIEF: What I love about how Matt Goldstein holds a pop-up choir of 300 strangers called the Gaia Music Collective is and what we can learn from him (Hint: I’m not even talking about the music). Take a listen above.

And this Friday, March 27 at 11 AM ET, I’ll be in conversation with Matt Goldstein himself, founder of the Gaia Music Collective, to break it down together — how they think about structure, how they establish safety and create a temporary chorus to sing together, how they use call and response, and how they infuse the whole thing with joy.

This Substack Live is open and free to all, and the replay will be for GROUP LIFERS (aka paid subscribers). You can join the Live via the link below. Substack will also send a link to join as soon as we’re live. You simply click that link from your Substack app or on your desktop.

Join us LIVE here

As always,

Priya

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