I’m on the road again, and have been asking audiences to reflect on a single question: “Over the last two to three years, what is a gathering – either virtual or in person – where you felt fully alive? A gathering where maybe you thought, ‘This is exactly where I want to be. This is exactly what I want to be doing. And this is who I want to be doing it with.’”

I then have them turn to a stranger and discuss what it was about that gathering that worked so well. And we hear great gathering examples: Taking the time to attend a friend’s reunion and sitting around a campfire “sharing what’s working in their lives, and also what’s not, and both being OK.” Throwing a retirement party for parents to “celebrate all of the accomplishments of their lives and the people who helped along the way.” Organizing a “vacation just for my cousins, no parents, aunts, or uncles allowed.” (At that one, the crowd started laughing and then clapping.)

These moments of aliveness have something in common: they fill our cups. “I felt seen and understood.” “I laughed so hard my face hurt.” “It unlocked creativity.” “It motivated me to do the hard thing I’ve been avoiding.” But these gatherings don’t just fall out of the sky. They are created by an actual person who felt a need.

But these gatherings don’t just fall out of the sky. They are created by an actual person who felt a need.

Gathering with intention and care is a life-affirming practice. Whether navigating life changes, feeling the heaviness of the world, or breaking free from an uninspired rut, making time for community is vital. Connection is fuel. It’s a release. It helps us keep moving forward. And it can transform our energy.

Let’s dive into three gatherings where the host said: this is worth our time, right now, with these fantastic people. And, as a result, filled their guests’ and their own cups.

Acknowledge your village

A woman I know received an invitation to her god daughter’s 1st birthday. “Brunch & Twilight Marathon: Dress mad cozy & bring your fave blanket or hoodie.” She was confused. And then started laughing. The party was a thank you to the close friends who had been actively present to her daughter. On a Sunday at noon, six friends showed up in their pajamas. Angie and her husband ordered egg sandwiches from their favorite local diner and they used the occasion to do something they all loved but never let themselves do – binge watch Twilight in the daylight.

After the first movie ended, Angie stood and said, “Thank you all for coming over and just hanging out with us. You are such strong women and people, and I’m so glad she’s surrounded by you all – her madrinas and her LBGTías – guiding her. She’s going to be the coolest and most confident bad ass little woman, and it’s because of the people in this room.” A spontaneous “cheers!” erupted, and they raised their coffee mugs and water bottles – the one-year-old carefully waddling over to each guest with her sippy cup ready.

My friend felt loved and filled and acknowledged. It was also a small reminder that — in a world of infinite choices — she was making good ones about how she was spending her time.

Try new experiences together

For my birthday a couple of years ago, I hosted a pickleball tournament. There was only one problem: I’d never played pickleball. Why not use my birthday to try something new and fun and different? I invited 12 friends, and my husband took it one step further: he created brackets and team names based on the combination of the guests’ names. He printed out the brackets on a poster paper and stuck it to the court wall.

At the beginning of the game, he “unveiled the teams!” People started high fiving, smack talking, and then one of the guests, with a twinkle in her eye called out: “New rule: Every team needs a team chant. And you can’t start a game without doing the chant!” (She was being a great guest by building energy for the gathering.) She then demoed, and pretty soon the friends were creating hilarious, silly, smart chants that they’d do before each game. For the final championships, the two teams had to face off one another and do their chant, with everyone else hooting and hollering.

That week, too, had been a tough week in the world. On the way out, one guest looked at another and said, “Wow, I had no idea how badly I needed exactly that.”

Share your passions

Four friends realized that they each had been wanting to read more. They decided to host a reading party (which is different from a book club). The idea was simple: Folks come with a book, commit to reading for an hour (in silence) and then they share with another person one thing from their reading. They hosted their first one in May, and the parties (now known as Reading Rhythms) have spread to multiple cities. (Um… sign me up?)

Guests get to engage with strangers about their passions and interests, learn about new topics they might otherwise have brushed over, and do something they’re always meaning to do but somehow just never fully get around to.

Again, not rocket science. But a small, collective delight.

As Always,

Priya