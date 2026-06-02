There’s a scene in Curb Your Enthusiasm that I think about almost every time I sit at a big table full of people. In the scene, Susie Green is hosting a dinner party. The table is beautifully set, the wine is flowing, and everyone is excited. She stands to make a toast — “To friendship!” — and for a moment, everything hums.

And then the dinner starts to die. The two guests sitting in the middle of the table begin talking about the Dewey Decimal System, wood stains, and how to pronounce “resin.” You can feel the light go out. Everyone else looks miserable.

Susie pulls Larry into the kitchen and hisses, “This is a freaking nightmare. My dinner party! Done!” Larry diagnoses the problem immediately: “It’s because Andy and Cassy are in the middle and they can’t middle. You have to be able to carry on the conversation. You are the point guard. You’re distributing the ball.”

Larry walks back out, rearranges the table, and models how to middle, starting a conversation that pulls everyone in. Suddenly, the table roars back to life.

This happens everywhere, not just at dinner parties. It happens in team meetings, community circles, family gatherings, and book clubs. A group conversation starts with momentum and then hits a wall, and most of us, when we feel it happening, do the same thing: we freeze. We pretend not to notice. We wait for someone else to fix it.

But the middle of a group isn’t just a physical position; it’s a social role. And how that role is carried determines whether a group feels alive or falls flat.

Good middlers aren’t the loudest or funniest people in the room. They’re the ones paying attention. They notice when the energy drops. They know how to ask what I call a Magical Question, a question that everyone wants to answer, and everyone wants to hear each other’s answer. Middling is a skill. And like any skill, it can be practiced.

That’s why I’m excited for this week’s GROUP HELP Lab: The Art of Middling.

Join me this Wednesday, June 3, at 12 pm ET on Zoom. We’ll dig into what kills a group conversation and practice real tools for keeping one alive, including how to find the universal in any story and how to ask a Magical Question in the moment, for this specific group, around whatever is already happening in the room.

These labs are for GROUP LIFERS. If you’re a Group Lifer, you can find the Zoom link below. At 12 pm Eastern, click to join. You’ll enter the waiting room, and we’ll let you in as soon as we’re live. And if you’re not yet a paid subscriber, become a GROUP LIFER today. For the cost of a sandwich a month, you’ll get access to all past sessions and join us for future labs.

Can’t wait to see you there,

Priya

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