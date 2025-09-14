Group Life by Priya Parker

Group Life by Priya Parker

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lisa's avatar
Lisa
21h

Fabulous 1st zoom teaching points with the quad! 👏

Webinar ideas mentioned I’m interested in:

1. Exiting well (linked with feeling of failure/loss)

2. Power (loss of, when sharing an agenda - pros & cons) 😃💛

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Priya Parker
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture