Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for Prive

We can’t talk about gathering without talking about money.

I keep hearing about this trend: brides asking their guests to Venmo them to help pay for the wedding. Take this TikTok video that made the rounds reacting to “Venmo the bride” requests, sparking a wave of backlash from people who found it uncomfortable, even inappropriate. Or this wedding guest on Reddit who, after being asked to “pitch in,” simply asked when the money would be paid back, and was uninvited.

It’s easy to write these off as extreme examples. But weddings are rarely just about weddings. They are Trojan horses for the questions we’d prefer to avoid. Who’s in? Who’s out? What do we owe each other? What are we actually gathering around? And lately, they’re surfacing another question we don’t always know how to answer: What does this cost, and who’s paying?

This is true in work settings, social settings, and everything in between.

Money in gatherings shows up when you’re deciding whether to make something free and hoping people come, or when you pick a number and wonder if it’s too high or too low. It shows up when you’re hosting a dinner or a birthday or a workshop and quietly trying to figure out who should pay for what, or when you say yes to something and immediately start doing the math in your head. It shows up in the tension between wanting to be generous and needing something to be sustainable.

And most of us haven’t been taught how to think about it as we host our gatherings.

We inherit ideas about money from our families and our cultures, about what’s fair, what’s generous, what’s awkward, what’s appropriate, and those ideas quietly shape our gatherings, often without us ever naming them.

As we host team retreats, board meetings, birthday dinners, baby showers, or community block parties, we, as hosts, need to be intentional about setting the terms, deciding what the invitation requires, what it signals, and what kind of room it creates.

That’s why I’m excited for this week’s GROUP HELP Lab: Pricing: How to think about money and gatherings.

Join me this Wednesday, April 29, at 12 pm ET on Zoom, where we’ll break down how pricing actually works in gatherings, not as a number to get right, but as a tool you can shape based on your purpose, your values, and the kind of room you want to create.

We’ll look at real examples, and I’ll share three specific ways pricing changes a gathering, often without us realizing it.

These labs are for GROUP LIFERS. If you’re a Group Life member, you can find the Zoom link below. At 12 pm Eastern, click to join. You’ll enter the waiting room, and we’ll let you in as soon as we’re live.

And if you’re not yet a paid subscriber, become a GROUP LIFER today. For the cost of a sandwich a month, you’ll get access to all past sessions and join us for future labs.

Can’t wait to see you there,

Priya