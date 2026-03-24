The GROUP HELP Lab is our bi-weekly training ground for paid subscribers — we meet on Zoom, I share one practical tool that will grow your group intelligence and skills to hold a group – like how to ask a magical question or host an all-hands that doesn’t suck – and we work through a real group life challenge together. It’s a bit like a gym for gathering. You can become a Group Lifer here.

Photo Credit: Bryan C Nelson // Getty Images

A few years ago, I was at a gathering of global leaders — senior advisors to presidents, CEOs, journalists, entrepreneurs, activists — where the stakes were high, and the conversations were dry.

You may know this kind of gathering. The conversation is pleasant. A few people dominate, while others don’t speak at all. Everyone is being polite, but very little of what is said feels surprising, vulnerable, or true.

My friend Tim Leberecht and I began asking a simple question: could we “hack” this kind of gathering? Could we create, on the sidelines of a highly curated conference, a small dinner where people would stop performing and be a little more real? Could we get them to temporarily step out of their roles and into something more human? We wondered: could we create a work dinner that feels less like networking and more like an actual human encounter? How do you help people stop delivering their stump speeches and start trying out sprout speeches?

So we invited fifteen guests into a private room the night before the conference began. We chose a theme that was relevant to the council we both served on at the time: “a good life.”

And then, in a panic that the dinner would be dull, we designed a simple structure (along with the help of my husband, Anand Giridharadas): At some point during the evening, each person would offer a toast to the theme, beginning with a personal story or an experience from their own life, and what it had taught them about said theme. Not an opinion or a theory or a resume factoid. A story no one else at the table already knew. And then we added one final rule: the last person to go would have to sing their toast.

Lucky for us, people were game. (Reminder: most people are bored and up for things when they are well held!) And the room changed. A senior leader spoke about loss. Someone else shared a private ritual they had never revealed. The room softened. People started listening differently. Again and again, people dropped their scripts. And yes, someone sang (with many others joining in).

We called this format 15 Toasts.

Over time, Tim and I have used 15 Toasts not just with global leaders, but with teams, colleagues, friends, and family, and anywhere people are hungry for a more meaningful conversation, but don’t quite know how to get there.

Which is why I’m dedicating tomorrow’s GROUP HELP Learning Lab to this very topic: How to host a 15 Toasts dinner: A simple structure that transforms a room.

Join me tomorrow, Wednesday, March 25, at 12pm ET for this interactive Zoom session where I’ll walk through where the format came from, why it works, how to choose a strong theme, and how to host it in a way that helps people move beyond their stump speeches and into something more real. My hope is that you’ll leave with a practical, field-tested tool to help a group connect differently.

These GROUP HELP Labs are for Group Lifers (paid subscribers). If you’re a Group Lifer, your Zoom link is below (scroll all the way down in this email) — click to join us tomorrow at 12pm ET — no registration required.

And if you’re not yet a paid subscriber, become a GROUP LIFER today. For the cost of a sandwich a month, you’ll get access to all past sessions and join us for future labs. It’s pretty great. Come on in!

I’d love to see you there.

Warmly,

Priya

P.S. If you’d like to know more about my collaborator Tim Leberecht, he went on to create the House of Beautiful Business. Their tenth anniversary gathering is this May in Athens — you can learn more about the World Beautiful Business Forum here.

P.P.S. Join us on Friday at 11am ET for a Substack Live with Matt Goldstein, founder of Gaia Collective — the group behind those massive pop-up choirs where 300 strangers come together to sing everything from KPop Demon Hunters to Wicked to Olivia Dean in full harmony. We’ll break down how he designs these gatherings and how he turns a room of strangers into a collective experience. To join us on Friday at 11am ET, click here.