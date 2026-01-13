Ready for our next GROUP HELP Session!

Friends,

I’m excited to be back in the saddle. And I’m delighted to see so many new folks around here. Our first GROUP HELP Session of 2026 is tomorrow, Wednesday, January 14th, at 12pm ET on Zoom (link below). We’re going to break down: How to start a weekly hang that people want to come to (and do).

RSVP here

About a year ago, Amanda Litman wrote a piece about how she was going to host a Saturday night dinner every week for a year. At the end of the year, she wrote about the experience, including sharing the detailed excel spreadsheets of menu planning her husband put together.

This sentence she wrote struck me:

“In fact, I might go so far as to say that having dinner with friends 52 weekends in a row is the most political thing I did in 2025.”

We are going to do a special GROUP LIFE Substack Live with Amanda Litman next week on Tuesday, January 20 at 12pm ET, where she’s going to generously share with us the BREAKDOWN of how she did it.

But before that, tomorrow is our first GROUP HELP Session of the year! And, on this very theme, I’m going to break down the elements of what actually gets a gathering (and group) going and then sustainable. When and why does a gathering (or a group) finally take on a life of its own? Whether you, like Litman, are wanting to start gathering more regularly and intentionally, or whether you’re trying to figure out how to make your weekly staff meeting better, you will learn skills for any type of recurring gathering and how to begin to understand why it works when it works (and increase the likelihood that yours will).