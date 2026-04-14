How to Start with Priya Parker, Anand Giridharadas, and Jodi Kantor

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Transcript1563How to Start with Priya Parker, Anand Giridharadas, and Jodi KantorA recording from Priya Parker's live videoPriya Parker, Anand Giridharadas, and JodiApr 14, 20261563ShareTranscriptGet more from Priya Parker in the Substack appAvailable for iOS and AndroidGet the appDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksGroup Life by Priya ParkerSubscribeAuthorsPriya ParkerJodiWrites Jodi SubscribeAnand GiridharadasRecent PostsWhat a beloved theater director knows that most group leaders missApr 10 • Priya Parker and SaheemDEBRIEF: Night People by Mark RonsonApr 7 • Priya ParkerToast to a value, not a person Apr 3 • Priya ParkerHow to turn 300 strangers into a community in 3 hoursApr 2 • Priya Parker and Matt GoldsteinMy Most Valuable Guest (MVG) award of the Oscars party goes to… Mar 21 • Priya ParkerDEBRIEF: Your leaky-table problemMar 12 • Priya ParkerHosting is paying attention. Mar 5 • Priya Parker and Cornelius Byrd