In my twenties, I worked as a conflict resolution facilitator in New Delhi, India. I trained a group of young women living in a college dormitory where tensions were building between students from different regional identities. At our first moderator training, I encouraged the student facilitators to begin the meeting in a low-risk way that would connect the group and give every participant a way in.

At the beginning of the first student dialogue meeting, the moderator, Riksha, gathered the young women in a circle of chairs in a rec room. They looked nervous, and many of them were staring at the floor. Unfazed, Riksha began: “To introduce ourselves, we’re going to go around, and each sing a song.”

Oh no! She doesn’t get it. Why is she starting with something so high-risk? I panicked. This is the opposite of what I trained her to do!

In my mind, singing a song aloud alone in a group is a high-risk activity. One you might lead after building trust in a group. Not an icebreaker. I held my breath.

The first young woman looked down at the floor, seemingly not yet ready to make eye contact with her peers. She lifted her head and said, “My name is Anjali. And I love the song Baharon Phool Barsao.” And then (to my utter astonishment), she began singing the old Bollywood song at the top of her lungs.

The room broke into smiles. Then the next woman sang a different song alone. And the next one. And the next one. Riksha, it turned out, knew her peers.

In that moment, I realized that my cultural norms about music differed from theirs. As a bi-racial Indian-American raised in the United States, singing alone out loud in front of others (I have been told over and over again) is vulnerable and “embarrassing.” Unless you’re somewhere where that kind of thing happens (church, a choir, a rock concert). Or if a group of people hanging out does break into song, it’s likely because someone has been deemed to have a “good” voice, or you’ve had enough to drink at a frat party.

But for these young Indian college students, music wasn’t a high-stakes performance. It’s a part of everyday life. It’s embedded in the daily games you play when you’re bored. It’s a shared language. An entire industry of nearly universal Bollywood films, filled with beloved songs they all grew up listening to, doesn’t hurt either. Music, in this context, is an ordinary tool that connects people before the much more complicated act of talking.

In the US, we are taught that music belongs to the talented, the trained, the people with good voices, the ones who can hold a beat. But this attitude (which is actually relatively recent, dating back only a few decades) prevents us from accessing one of the most universal tools of connection and change — music.

Which is why I’m devoting my next GROUP HELP Session tomorrow, Wednesday, March 11, at 12pm ET to this very topic: How to Use Music as a Tool for Connection (Even for the “Non-Musical”).

In this interactive Zoom session, we’ll look at practical ways to bring music into gatherings — not as performance, but as context and a tool for connection. Whether it’s a political campaign launch party, a 50th birthday dinner, a team retreat opening session, or a college reunion, music can quietly shift the energy of a gathering. The songs we choose to play or sing can open memories, anchor milestones, spark conversation, or help people settle into a room together.

My hope is that you’ll leave with a few simple tools and ideas for weaving music into your gatherings, even if you can’t carry a tune or play the guitar.

