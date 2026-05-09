Group Life by Priya Parker

Group Life by Priya Parker

Group Life by Priya Parker
Group Life by Priya Parker
I loved this movie.
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I loved this movie.

A voice note on a film about one improbable gathering and the producer who made it happen.
Priya Parker's avatar
Priya Parker
May 09, 2026
∙ Paid

Happy weekend, Group Lifers!

A couple of weeks ago, I watched a German-Belgian-Polish film with my husband and our two children that I haven’t been able to stop thinking about.

It’s about an 18-year-old girl in 1970s Cologne (German: Köln) who is obsessed with jazz and her unlikely quest to put on a single concert that would become one of the most famous nights in jazz history.

I’m sharing a voice memo debrief with you on why I loved it. And specifically, why I think it belongs on a very short list of films that get something right about what it actually takes to make a great gathering happen. And I don’t mean the concert itself. I mean everything that had to happen before a single note was played.

If you’re looking for something to watch this weekend, I couldn’t recommend this film more.

As always,

Priya

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