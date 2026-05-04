Group Life by Priya Parker

Group Life by Priya Parker

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Kristin
13h

I love all of this. Thank you for the reminder that we have so many options for expressing ourselves -- it's not just a binary of do I attend or not. A great reminder that we are not just spectators at the gatherings we attend but are there to engage in some manner and hopefully push ourselves and others forward as we discuss and debate things. I've been thinking recently about how my grandparents and their friends would endlessly talk and debate about politics. They were not afraid to discuss their different opinions; in fact they enjoyed it immensely. Minds were changed and people were moved by the information and opinions they heard. Today we simply avoid political conversations at all costs in order to stay in "safe" conversations -- conversations that are boring, and worse than that, numbing us and keeping us from growing. I'm really looking forward to your new book on the art of fighting...I'm guessing it will help us build some skills (and excitement) in engaging with folks who see things differently than we do. A little fighting just might save us.

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