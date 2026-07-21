The BLT is the best sandwich. Dating apps shouldn’t exist. Wired headphones are better than AirPods. QR codes are ruining the dining experience.

Last week, we had one of my favorite Group Help Labs yet: The Transformative Power of a Hot Take. A hot take is a strongly held, low-stakes opinion – the kind meant to get people talking, not to win an argument. Nobody’s identity is on the line, and nobody has to convince anyone else. But the muscle you build arguing about pineapple on pizza is the kind of capacity you’ll need later, when the stakes are higher.

Most groups avoid disagreement until they absolutely can’t, and then it explodes: the family political fight, the tense meeting after a launch fails, the wedding invite list nobody agrees on. By then, we’re asking people to disagree well for the very first time, under the highest possible stakes. Not a shock it doesn’t go well.

Here’s the good news: fighting well isn’t a personality trait. It’s a skill. Believe me, I know. 👀And like any skill, you get better by practicing.

That’s why I’m thrilled about our Group Help Do Lab this Wednesday, July 22, at 12 pm ET, where we’ll practice hosting our own Hot Takes Party. I’ll be joined by our very own Group Life Facilitator, Exa Kutler. We’ll warm up together as a group, then head into breakout rooms to practice live.

Come with a low-stakes hot take of your own. Something small, something silly, something you’d defend at a dinner table with total conviction and zero consequence.

Also, as with every tool we teach in GROUP LIFE, you do not need to host a Hot Takes Party to use this skill. Some groups need it, but some don’t. This is one more tool for your group life toolkit, not a requirement.

If you’re a paid subscriber, you’ll find the Zoom link below. If you’re not yet a GROUP LIFER, become one today. For the cost of a sandwich a month, you’ll get to join this lab, plus every past replay and all future labs.

Can’t wait to practice with you.

As always,

Priya