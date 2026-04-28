Group Life by Priya Parker

Group Life by Priya Parker

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Patricia M Sears's avatar
Patricia M Sears
7h

@Priya Parker, this whole piece stopped me. But #5 — they're in their bodies — is where I kept returning.

You write about facilitators learning to sit with awkward silence. That landed hard. It's one of the most underrated skills in the room — and one of the most disarming when you actually witness it.

What I've noticed in end-of-life work is that people often expect me to fill silence. To fix the weight of it.

And the moment you stop trying to fix it — when you just stay — something shifts. The silence becomes the thing that's holding everyone, not threatening them.

The Artemis crew sitting there, bumping the mic, smiling, present — that's the whole thing, isn't it?

Trust in yourself and in the people beside you.

Thank you for naming it so clearly.

— @Patricia M Sears | Certified End-of-Life Doula, Graceful Transitions

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Paul Hill's avatar
Paul Hill
8h

I love this, Priya. Less the alpha male competitors described in Tom Wolfe's The Right Stuff, but still the same sense of camaraderie.

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