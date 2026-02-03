Group Life by Priya Parker

Group Life by Priya Parker

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Susan Clancy's avatar
Susan Clancy
2h

SO GOOD. I loved the stories. The Black Thought Project brought tears to my eyes. Your new book sounds very interesting and very timely!!

Reply
Share
Leigh Haber's avatar
Leigh Haber
5h

Amazing conversation. I so miss pre-Covid gathering!

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Priya Parker · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture