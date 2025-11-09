Every two weeks, I host an interactive GROUP HELP Sessions on Zoom for paid subscribers, where we take one essential skill of group life, and break it down, to understand it and practice it together. I think of it as part workshop, part gym to build our group muscles together, and try to model the tools as I teach them.

This week’s session was called From meh to meaningful: The art of moving people. We often assume that if the food is good, the lighting is right, and the people are kind, the meaning will make itself. But it doesn’t. Meaning needs a maker.

Together, we practiced how to move a moment from fun to meaningful — and how to get better at it.

5 ways to create meaning when you gather

1. Create a moment of focus.

I shared an example from a friend’s film launch I attended years ago where, though the setting was beautiful and the crowd was buzzing, no senior person took a moment to explicitly honor the people who made the film or tell us why it mattered (to them). You could feel the absence of it in the room. Guests were waiting for something to happen. And when it was clear it wasn’t going to, they began to leave. This wasn’t just unfortunate, they are leaving so much meaning and connection and belonging on the table. In our GROUP HELP Session, we worked on how to create a moment of focus if (really when) you are ever in a similar situation and need to stitch a group together. What if the right person dinged their glass, paused, and tried something like: “We chose this film of all the films to back because of its point of view, vision, and the extraordinary team behind it.” In so many gatherings, people often start with the words, “I’ll be quick.” Or, “I don’t want to impose.” And I say, Impose! Impose! Tell us why we’re here, and why it matters. (And think of it as a leadership skill, which it is.)

2. Invite shared context.

When Cirque du Soleil director and creative guide, Michel Laprise, invited friends to help decorate his Christmas tree, he asked them ahead of time to email two photos of moments of happiness from the year. When guests arrived, they found a table covered with their photos, scissors, ribbon, ornaments and tape. By having them send the photos, he created a shared frame for the guests. And it not only became the material for the ornaments, but seeded the conversation for the whole evening.