As part of Group Life, I am facilitating live, practical “GROUP HELP Sessions” every two weeks (on Wednesdays at noon Eastern) to teach and model one skill to improve your group life. In this week’s session, I shared (and tried to model) five ways to create psychological togetherness in a Zoom. If you want to practically get better at gathering, at running awesome meetings, or at growing your group intelligence, consider joining us, and become a paid GROUP LIFER. It’s my favorite thing I do each month. Come learn with me!

Whether we like it or not, modern work culture is deeply shaped by virtual meetings. For many of us in hybrid and remote work, Zoom (or choose your favorite digital platform) is the office, the hallway, the coffee line, and the conference room. But what happens to our workplaces when our virtual rooms are formal, contained, and mute-all’ed?

This week’s GROUP HELP Session took on a question coursing through workplaces right now: How do you create real connection and belonging when you’re not physically in the same room?

Over the course of a regular work day, many of us are also ricocheting between roles: parent at a virtual parent-teacher conference, manager at the all-hands, patient at the digital doctor’s appointment, teammate at the product brainstorm. It’s whiplash. For in-person meetings, the architecture helps us arrive: we walk through (or linger in) a doorway, take a seat, adjust the lighting. Online, there is no doorway. We have to create one.

Our deepest job as a virtual host isn’t managing the logistics, it’s temporary world creation.

5 ways to create psychological togetherness when you’re not in the same room:

1. Create shared context (with language and objects)

In person, the physical room does half the work of context-setting through furniture and light and motion and objects and spacing and sound. Online, we have to create the context through our language and words. What is this meeting? Is it a “gym,” a “rave,” a “charette,” a “campfire”? Artful gatherers are great namers. By accurately naming your meeting, you’re helping people have shared context before they even arrive, and know how to show up. A second way to create shared context is through having your guests bring relevant physical objects to the meeting. In our GROUP HELP Session, I read out a wedding invitation in which the bride asked everyone to bring a splash of whiskey to their Southern (virtual) wedding during the pandemic. We then practiced this skill:.Imagine you’re running a new teacher orientation on Zoom. What is an object you have each new teacher bring with them to the Zoom? (Check out the replay below to see folks’ brilliant and creative answers.)

2. Make guests participants, not spectators

Most online gatherings treat guests like passive viewers of a Netflix show. This is hard work because you then also need to be as entertaining as a Netflix show! Instead, turn your guests into active participants early on and set them up for success. In the GROUP HELP Session, we focused on how to shift this dynamic from spectator to participant in the first 5% of a meeting. To open, Group Lifers had a chance to formulate a Magical Question themselves to connect the actual class. (We are building muscles here, people!) Imagine: You have 185 students on a GROUP HELP Session and you want to ask a question in the chat that everyone is interested in answering, and everyone would be interested in hearing each other’s answers. (We ended up taking Yara’s question, and answering our favorite way to eat a potato. We had everything in the room from salt and vinegar chips to samosas.) While teaching you how to hold a virtual group, my aim is to also have you experience these lessons live in the room with me.