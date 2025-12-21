If you know me, you know I love a Magical Question. It was in this very newsletter, three years ago, where I first articulated what I think of as the “magical equation” behind a question that opens up a group. (And, just in case: A question that everyone in your group is interested in answering, and everyone in your group would be interested in hearing each other’s answers.) I was articulating what I do constantly in my facilitation work, but trying to simplify into something anyone can also use with friends, family, when stuck in airports, and even with strangers at a dinner party.

Magical Questions are one of the fastest ways I know to shift a room and crack open a group. And it is a wonderful tool for a rich and sparky group life.

In our final GROUP HELP Session of the year, we practiced transforming “meh” questions to Magical Questions. Watch the full replay below.

The anatomy of a Magical Question and how to crack open a group

1) A Magical Question is for this group in this moment (a.k.a it’s subjective and context-specific). When crafting a Magical Question, start by asking: what’s the shared context here? Who’s in this room? A Magical Question begins by reading the room, not reaching for your favorite question. A question can be brilliant in one context and fall completely flat in another. For example, “When was the last time you had the giggles? Why?” might work for a daily team huddle to start the day, but perhaps not as well for a board meeting post-merger or layoffs.

2) A Magical Question is specific and bounded. When it comes to questions, specificity is your friend. Most of our questions are too wide. The right sharp, specific (and answerable) question is fun to answer. For example, “What do you own that you’re pretty sure no one else in this group owns?” The specificity sparks curiosity and immediately pulls stories out of people without overwhelming them.

3) A Magical Question invites stories over opinions. Stories create shared context, opinions create sides. When people tell stories, they reveal texture, memory, and meaning rather than positions to defend. In our session, I gave students real examples and scenarios in which the right Magical Question could unlock a group. What, for example, would you ask a group of 20 parents of third-graders at a dinner to build community? Kathryn R suggested: “What is something from your childhood you were most excited to introduce your child to?”