Why have we stopped joining things? Why are so many of us so lonely? And what does any of that have to do with democracy?

These are the questions at the heart of Join or Die, the Emmy-nominated documentary inspired by social scientist Robert Putnam’s groundbreaking research on America’s declining civic life, and why the groups we belong to matter more than we might think.

I’m thrilled to be in conversation with the film’s directors, Rebecca Davis and Pete Davis, this coming Thursday, July 16, at 12 pm ET on Substack Live. We’ll talk about the making of the film, why Putnam’s ideas feel more relevant than ever, and how we begin rebuilding our civic life together.

If you haven’t seen Join or Die, now’s your chance. The film was previously streaming on Netflix, but it’s no longer available there. Rebecca and Pete have generously given Group Lifers exclusive access to watch it for the next six days, so you can come to our conversation having watched the film yourself.

Watch the film this week, and then join us on Thursday, July 16, as we go behind the scenes with Pete and Rebecca.

The private screening link is below and is exclusively for Group Lifers. It will be available for the next six days. Not a Group Lifer yet? Now’s your chance. 😉 Sign up here.

As always,

Priya