Most group dinners aren’t really designed for connection. We focus on the food, the decorations, and the logistics. And we then just pray the conversation takes off. And what often happens is almost predictable: a few people carry it while others never quite find a way in. People leave feeling meh.

In this week’s GROUP HELP Lab, I taught one of my favorite tools to have in your back pocket for certain moments of group life. It’s simple, structured, and when it works, it transforms a room. Instead of hoping the conversation takes off, you design for it.

It’s called 15 Toasts.

Group Lifers can watch the full replay below, where I walk through how Tim Leberecht and I developed this format (with help from my husband, Anand Giridharadas), why it works, and how to use it for a team retreat, a milestone birthday, a wedding rehearsal dinner, or any moment where you actually want people to connect.

Three moves that make a 15 Toasts dinner work

1. Get good at choosing a relevant, specific, juicy (but not too juicy) theme. The theme you choose to toast to matters. It should match the group, the moment, and the need. Themes that are too flat or sweet don’t give people much to work with. A theme with a little tension, even an edge, creates multiple ways in.

2. Invite real stories. When the goal is connection, seed stories over opinions, every time. Opinions are a dime a dozen. Stories are unique, interesting, and accessible.

3. POP-UP rules keep the night moving. As I write in my forthcoming book, The Art of Fighting, groups need infrastructure. Underneath it all, groups are about coordination. 15 Toasts gives you fun infrastructure: everyone gives a toast, and each person tells a story from their life connected to the theme. And then the final rule: the last person has to sing their toast. In most cultures, it keeps the night moving. 😉 And a Group Lifer, Kate, suggested a new pop-up rule in the chat: if someone goes long, play music, like when an Oscar speech goes on too long.

If you’re a paid Group Lifer, you can watch the full replay below.