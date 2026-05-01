What people are saying about GROUP HELP Labs: “I attend a lot of webinars (and host them myself!), and this was one of the very best I’ve ever experienced. You kept us riveted, shared a tremendous amount of useful information, and made it fun at the same time. A+, would join again (in a heartbeat!). From beginning to end, the session was masterfully run. I was learning a lot and enjoying myself at the same time, which isn’t always an easy balance to strike. There was a great balance of content and audience engagement, and I loved seeing everyone drop their own reflections into the chat. Priya, you fit a tremendous amount into one hour - and I left with my brain buzzing! The section especially on pricing as an expectation setter - and do you want to meet those expectations? This has a lot of relevance for what I’m doing right now.” — Kathryn Minshew, Group Lifer and co-founder of The Muse

Me a few minutes before the PRICING Group Help Lab, finalizing how I most wanted to talk about money.

A woman I know was planning a joint birthday party with a friend. For months, their friends had been talking about going to karaoke, and their birthday felt like the moment to actually make it happen. They booked a private karaoke room for $800 that included food and drinks. Katalina and her friend could each cover part of it, but not the full amount. In the invitation, they asked guests to send $40 via Venmo if they wanted to join the karaoke part of the evening. (They invited everyone first to a pre-party at Katalina’s apartment with snacks and drinks for anyone who didn’t want to sing or do the karaoke part.) All 20 guests RSVPed yes to the party, and 15 people said they would join for karaoke. In the week leading up to the event, Katalina realized that no one had sent the money. If you were Katalina, I asked our Group Lifers this week, what would you do?

In this week’s GROUP HELP Lab, I took on Pricing: How to think about money and gatherings, and it was one of our juiciest sessions yet.

The question of pricing shows up at birthday dinners, workshops, conferences, book clubs, and everywhere in between. And for something that comes up so often, most of us don’t have a clear or shared way of thinking about it.

When I first moved to India in my early 20s, I was surprised that the host paid for birthday dinners. As an American, I was used to splitting the bill. Someone explained that over the course of the year, everyone hosts, and it evens out. In the U.S., my friends and I did the opposite — everyone paid for themselves, and the group would cover the birthday person. Both systems work. But only if everyone’s on the same page.

Group Lifers can watch the full replay below. And if you’re not a Group Lifer, you can sign up here for the cost of a sandwich a month. ;)

Here are three ways to think about money in gatherings and use pricing as a tool:

1. There is no one right model. But there does need to be a shared and accepted social contract between hosts and guests. When there’s not, there will be heat. Every gathering comes with an invisible social contract. And these contracts get revealed when someone inadvertently “breaks it.” I can’t believe they didn’t bring a bottle of wine to dinner! He didn’t even offer to chip in for gas! Money touches on our beliefs about generosity and hospitality, our assumptions about class and status, and our sense of what things should be. It’s a lot. Every gathering is the creation of a temporary, alternative world, and the way we handle money affects access, belonging, and power. What you charge is who you invite. And that’s not a bad thing, but you should be aware that pricing is a tool and you should learn to wield it to fulfill your gathering’s purpose.