Group Life by Priya Parker

Group Life by Priya Parker

Group Life by Priya Parker
Group Life by Priya Parker
Why I’m paying attention to the Norwegians at the World Cup
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Why I’m paying attention to the Norwegians at the World Cup

The best lesson from the World Cup has nothing to do with soccer.
Priya Parker's avatar
Priya Parker
Jul 02, 2026
∙ Paid
Photo credit: Steph Chambers - FIFA

Dear Group Lifers,

I’ve been watching the World Cup and the Knicks with so much joy. The vibes have been so good. Last night, the U.S. beat Bosnia and Herzegovina, and there have already been so many beautiful moments in the World Cup, including this wild win by Cape Verde over Spain.

And, as always, I can’t help but watch it all through a gathering lens.

The team I’m paying close attention to right now is Norway. And it’s not because of how they’re playing. If you want to know why, listen to this debrief. (Click on the triangle play button above.)

And for a visual of what I’m breaking down, see the “Viking Row” here:

As always,

Priya

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