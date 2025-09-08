Hi friends,

We have a big week here in GROUP LIFE! Three gatherings, three totally different flavors, and one throughline: practicing how to do life together in ways that feel more alive, connected, and meaningful. To celebrate the launch of GROUP LIFE, these sessions are free and open to all paid AND free subscribers.

Here’s what’s coming up:

TONIGHT: Substack Live with Liz Plank | Bring back the club and save democracy

When: Monday, September 8 at 7:30 PM EST

Where: Substack

I’ll be in conversation with my friend, the brilliant and hilarious, Liz Plank. Liz is a journalist, author, podcaster, and one of the sharpest cultural voices out there. She’s the author of For the Love of Men, and host of the hit new podcast Boy Problems. We’ll explore what happens when we stop gathering in spontaneous, chaotic ways (think dance floors, coat checks, sweaty strangers) and why that loss is showing up in our politics. From clubs to rallies, we’ll ask: who’s throwing the better party, and why does it matter for democracy? (Read three of her recent pieces here: We Stopped Clubbing, But We Need to Bring It Back and Male Loneliness Isn’t a Crisis–It’s a Mirror and Flirt to Convert: On Deep Canvassing.) Add to your calendar here.

SEPT 10: GROUP HELP Session | The #1 secret to a thriving group life — and how to harness it

When: Wednesday, September 10 at 12 PM EST

Where: Zoom

This is the very first of my new monthly GROUP HELP Sessions — live, practical workshops with me where we roll up our sleeves together and focus on building ONE SKILL or TOOL to strengthen our own group life. (Going forward, these sessions will be just for paid subscribers, but I wanted to invite everyone to the very first one as we kick things off.)

In this kickoff session, I’ll share the #1 secret equation to a thriving group life, a simple way to understand why groups flourish or fade, and how to strengthen the ones that matter to you. We’ll talk about reciprocity (not sameness), about the “entity of the group” itself, and about tools you can use to make your teams, friend circles, clubs, or communities feel more alive.

This first session is free and open to all. RSVP here and we’ll send you the Zoom link the day before in your email.

*NOTE: This session is on ZOOM, not Substack, so I can interact with you more directly.*

RSVP here

Photo Credit: Ana Murphy

SEPT 11: Substack Live with Suleika Jaouad | Journaling Club

When: Thursday, September 11 at 5 PM EST

Where: Substack

I’ll be joined by my friend, the luminous, creative, multi-talented Suleika Jaouad — author of Between Two Kingdoms and The Book of Alchemy and founder of The Isolation Journals. She has recently started a new model of group practice: the journaling club. Instead of reading a book together, people are coming together to journal together. We’ll be in conversation about how to gather well, hold healthy conflict, and build vibrant, resilient, meaningful community. Add it to your calendar now. (Read two of her recent pieces here: Instructions for Living a Life and How to Retire for a Week (Without Quitting Your Life.)

Some logistics:

To join the Substack Lives, make sure you’re subscribed to GROUP LIFE. You’ll receive an email from Substack with the link to join once we go Live. If you can’t find it in your inbox, head to www.substack.com or open the app, and the video will pop up below your navigation bar. Click on the video and you’re in.

To join the webinar, RSVP here. My team will send you the Zoom link to join on Tuesday, September 9th. On Wednesday, click on the Zoom link and I’ll see you there.

I hope you’ll join me for one, two, or even all three gatherings this week. I’d love to see you there. And don’t worry if you can’t make it, the replays will be available later this week.

As always,

Priya