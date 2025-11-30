Group Life by Priya Parker

Group Life by Priya Parker

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Barbara Gallen's avatar
Barbara Gallen
3d

Loved this Emma! I still ask myself these questions after years of mystical experiences that have lead me to previously unknown truths & literally changed my life. Thank you for all the ways you support mystics like me.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Priya Parker
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture