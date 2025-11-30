We’ve got a jam-packed month at GROUP LIFE: conversations with a beloved book shop owner, the chief gatherer behind the Mamdani win, a famed restaurateur, and more, plus our GROUP HELP Sessions — my practical workshops where we build one skill of group life at a time.

We launched GROUP LIFE just three months ago, and I’m thrilled to close the year with you all in these gatherings.

GROUP HELP Sessions

These sessions are for paid subscribers (aka GROUP LIFERS). If you want to join us, become a GROUP LIFER here. GROUP HELP Sessions are my bi-weekly live workshops where we spend an hour sharpening one essential skill of group life. It’s my way of sharing the tools I usually teach inside organizations with anyone looking to deepen their gathering, hosting, and facilitation skills. And if you can’t make it, we share the replays on Sundays.

GROUP HELP Session | How to include kids without centering them at intergenerational gatherings with Priya Parker

When: Tuesday, December 3 at 12pm ET

Where: Zoom

In this session, we’ll dig into how to design intergenerational gatherings where adults are delighted and kids are included in thoughtful, age-appropriate ways. We’ll talk about why this can feel tricky and the moves that help groups bridge across ages. Thanks to GROUP LIFERS Patricia and Octavia for sparking this one!

RSVP here

GROUP HELP Session | The anatomy of a magical question and how to crack open a group with Priya Parker

When: Wednesday, December 17 at 12pm ET

Where: Zoom

How do you get really good at crafting and asking questions that actually move people? The ones that crack open a stuck group, change the temperature of a moment, or take a conversation to the next level. I’ll teach my framework for shaping Magical Questions that create real meaning, and we’ll workshop them live together.Thanks to GROUP LIFERS Tina and Meg for inspiring this one!

RSVP here

To join these GROUP HELP Sessions, make sure you’re a paid subscriber (aka GROUP LIFER). RSVP to each of the calendar invites above. We’ll send the Zoom link to join to all GROUP LIFERS on the morning of the webinars.

Substack Live Conversations

These live conversations are open to ALL. The replays will be available only to paid subscribers. Thank you for supporting this work. You can become a GROUP LIFER here.

Substack Live with Emma Straub | The Art of Gathering × Books Are Magic: Bookstores as gathering places.

When: Tuesday, December 2 at 12pm ET

Where: Substack* (Instructions below on how to access these for newbies!)

Join me and the great Emma Straub, beloved author and owner of one of my favorite bookstores in Brooklyn, Books Are Magic. We’ll talk about what it takes to turn a bookstore into a true gathering place, how Emma builds community through the space, and how third spaces can foster community and belonging. We’ll dig into the small choices that make people feel welcome and how the art of gathering lives inside a neighborhood institution.

RSVP here

Substack Live with Will Guidara | On Unreasonable Hospitality and The Art of Gathering: a Dialogue with Friends with Will Guidara and Priya Parker

When: Thursday, December 4 at 12pm ET

Where: Substack

I’m sitting down with my friend Will Guidara, author of the bestselling Unreasonable Hospitality and award-winning restaurateur and builder of some of the best restaurants in the world. We’ll explore how hospitality translates to the holidays, especially when it comes to staff gifts and appreciation, meaningful gestures, and attention that turns routines into rituals. We’ll also get into his new card deck and why good questions can shift the energy of a room.

RSVP here

Substack Live with Katie Riley | THE BREAKDOWN: How the Zohran Mamdani campaign GATHERED its way to a generational win with Deputy Campaign Manager Katie Riley and Priya Parker

When: Wednesday, December 10 at 12pm ET

Where: Substack

Join me and Katie Riley, Deputy Campaign Manager of the Zohran Mamdani mayoral race, to unpack how strategic gathering shaped Zohran Mamdani’s recent NYC mayoral win. For the first time ever, Riley will share publicly how the campaign intentionally designed every gathering to be transformative — rallies that felt like cultural events to neighborhood walks and DIY merch that built identity. Riley helped turn these political moments into places where people actually wanted to show up. We’ll break down the choices behind it all and what any group can learn from that kind of momentum and intentionality.

RSVP here

Substack Live with Anand Giridharadas | Winter warmer AMA with Priya Parker and Anand Giridharadas

When: Thursday, December 11 at 5pm ET

Where: Substack

Join me and Anand Giridharadas (author of WINNERS TAKE ALL and publisher of THE INK, and my husband) for a winter warmer AMA. We’ll pour one out for 2025 and answer all of your questions. Think cozy sweaters and winter drinks. Bring something to sip and come hang with us.

RSVP here

To join any of these Substack Lives, add them to your calendar using the links above. Make sure you’re subscribed to GROUP LIFE so Substack can email you the link when we go live on the day of. If the email doesn’t show up, just head to priyaparker.substack.com and the video will be playing on Group Life. Click on the video to join us.

These conversations are some of my favorite parts of Group Life, especially in a season that pulls in so many different directions.

And if you’ve been on the fence, take this excitement for these conversations as your sign to join us and become a paid GROUP LIFER.

I can’t wait to close out the year with you all.

As always,

Priya

