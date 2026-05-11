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Giuliana moved to New York City and didn’t really know anyone. She wanted to explore her new neighborhood, meet people, and build a community of other women in their 30s. So she did what many of us would never think to do: she posted to her Instagram stories. “I just moved to NYC! Does anyone want to join me for a walk in Central Park this Saturday at 9 am? Not in NYC? Tell your friends.”

A woman who went to college with Giuliana responded that she and her friend would love to join. That Saturday, the three of them met up and walked and talked. And then they decided to do it again. Giuliana kept hosting a walk every Saturday at 9 am. People invited friends, and friends invited neighbors. Within a few months, 10, 15, sometimes even 20 people were showing up to walk together in the park.

I thought of Giuliania recently when a clip I shared on Instagram about “perma-guesting” (always being the guest, never hosting anything yourself) hit a nerve. I got a lot of comments with a common theme: “Host??? In this economy?!”

A lot of us assume we can’t host because we don’t own a big house or have the budget for a multi-course meal. But I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it until I’m blue in the face: gathering need not be a fancy dinner around a table, or even in a home!

Most of us are waiting for the moment we’re finally ready to host, and in the meantime, we become the “perma-guest.” Always the bridesmaid, never the bride. Except in this case, never the host.

But the assumption that gathering requires money — or the right setup or a legitimate reason — is keeping many of us on the sidelines.

That’s why I’m excited for this week’s GROUP HELP Lab: Always the guest, never the host: How to host a gathering without breaking the bank. In our hour together, I’ll walk through common blockers that keep so many of us stuck on the sidelines, and how to flip them.

Join me this Wednesday, May 13, at 12 pm ET on Zoom. These labs are for GROUP LIFERS. If you’re a paid subscriber, you can find the Zoom link below. Click the link at 12 pm Eastern, and we’ll let you in as soon as we’re live. If you’re not yet a paid subscriber, become a GROUP LIFER today. For the cost of a sandwich a month, you’ll get access to all past sessions and join us live for all future labs.

Can’t wait to see you there.

Priya

P.S. This week’s GROUP HELP Lab is actually a two-parter. A lot of you have been asking for more time to actually practice these skills together, not just talk about them, so in two weeks, we’re hosting our very first GROUP HELP DO LAB: From Idea to Invite. Bring a gathering idea you’ve been thinking about, even if it’s rough or half-formed, and I’ll be joined by our very own Group Help Facilitator, Exa Kutler, for a live working session where we’ll help you turn it into a real invitation you can actually send. Join us on Wednesday, May 27, at 12 pm ET here.

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