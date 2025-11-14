People often ask me: You’re a conflict resolution facilitator. Why are you so interested in gatherings?

I tell them: Gatherings are full of conflict.

Simply figuring out how to get together with the people we choose to belong to (and the people we’re still making sense of) takes coordination. Then you have to crack meaningfully connecting without all having to be the same. Gathering is full of beauty and complexity (and stress)!

In the coming weeks, millions of Americans will be spending time with family — both chosen and unchosen — navigating being together across difference.

Which is why I’m thrilled to be hosting our next GROUP HELP Session: How to cool down this year’s family gatherings (and when to hold heat).

We’ll explore how to let quirks do the heavy lifting, how to fight (but about better things), how to invite stories over opinions, and how to tap into humor and banter to add warmth to that heat.

So whether or not you mark Thanksgiving, join me for my first foray on Substack into exploring how we hold heat in our groups this Wednesday, November 19 at 12pm eastern. This one’s for GROUP LIFERS only so make sure you’re a paid subscriber. And, if you can’t make it live, the full recording is available for you to watch after (along with all my other Zoom workshops!). RSVP here.

And if you’ve been debating upgrading, this is a good moment to try it. You don’t want to miss this one. Come hang with us. ;)

As always,

Priya

P.S. On Tuesday, I’ll be speaking at Circle’s The Future of Communities Summit. It’s a free, virtual gathering exploring how community building is evolving in 2026. Join us on Tuesday, Nov 18 at 4:15pm eastern here!

P.P.S. On Tuesday, November 18 at 11am eastern, I’m going live on Substack with best selling author Katherine May for a discussion on Gathering in Moments of Grief. We’ll talk about how we stay connected and create gatherings in moments of grief and burnout and transition that don’t overwhelm, but still connect. To join Katherine and me, click this link to add to your calendar. On Tuesday, when we go live, you’ll receive an email from Subtack with a link to join. If you don’t see it in your inbox, head to priyaparker.substack.com and the video will be playing live on my page. We can’t wait to see you there.

