What people are saying about GROUP LIFE:

“After reading the book and following for free, I couldn’t put off becoming a subscriber. Every week, there is valuable content that changes the way I think about how I facilitate the groups I run in both my personal and professional.” - Rhiannon

“It’s brilliant!” - Tracy

“I am a facilitator and gatherer, both professionally and in real life. Your work speaks to me, often gives me chills, and provides ideas and tactics to bring to life in my little world of gathering.” - Eileen

I’ve been traveling quite a bit this month, speaking to different companies and organizations. On a recent trip to Minneapolis, my colleague and I arrived at the hotel. Once we got our room keys, the concierge gave us a ticket for a complimentary glass of house wine, beer, or a mocktail at their bar. “Please, join us!” We could hear the din of a group upstairs, laughing and talking.

Two weeks later, again, checking into a hotel, this time in Seattle, the concierge asked if we’d like a glass of sparkling wine to take to our rooms. It was the same action (here’s a drink), but the invitations were very different.

One nudges you towards others. The other sends you on your own. Neither is “wrong.” Both are generous. But they are two different theories of what the hotel is for.

This month in Group Life, we will examine these kinds of choices — the small design decisions that foster connection — and what we can learn from those who take them seriously. We’ll go deep with a beloved theater director who builds an ensemble, a famed restaurant owner who educates her guests on the flavors of her homeland, and I’ll go deep on how to create connection across cultural difference.

Without further ado, our April lineup.

GROUP HELP Labs:

These GROUP HELP Labs are for paid subscribers (aka GROUP LIFERS). If you want to join us (and please do!), become a GROUP LIFER here.

GROUP HELP Lab | How to create connection across cultural difference

When: Wednesday, April 15 at 12 pm ET

Where: Zoom

What do you do when the people in your gathering don’t share the same cultural references, norms, or expectations, and you can feel the gap in the room? In this session, we’ll explore how to design for connection across cultural difference. How do you create a shared starting point without flattening people’s identities? What to name (and what not to)? And how to build just enough shared context for people to actually connect? This GROUP HELP Lab is especially useful for teams working across cultures or geographies. We’ll look at real examples and help you make clearer, more intentional choices in your own gatherings.

RSVP here

GROUP HELP Lab | Pricing: How to think about money and gatherings

When: Wednesday, April 29, at 12 pm ET

Where: Zoom

Pricing isn’t just logistical; it reveals what you value. In this session, we’ll look at how to think about pricing as part of the design of your gathering: how to align it with your purpose, how to communicate it clearly, and how to navigate tensions around access, sustainability, and perceived value. We’ll draw on a moment from my new book, including how the Burning Man team wrestled with this question as they grew, and work through real scenarios (including subsidized tickets being read as discounts). Come get clearer on how to price your work in a way that feels both principled and practical. And thank you to Group Lifer, Tara R, for inspiring this one!

RSVP here

These labs take place on Zoom. RSVP above. We’ll email the Zoom link to paid subscribers the day before. On the day of the session, click on the Zoom link to join—no additional registration required. If you arrive early, you’ll enter the waiting room, and we’ll begin at 12 pm ET. You’re welcome to join or leave at any point during the hour. If you can’t attend live, we’ll send the replay to all Group Lifers the following Sunday. You can become a GROUP LIFER here.

Substack Lives:

These live conversations are open to ALL as they’re happening. The replays will be available only to paid subscribers. Thank you for supporting this work. You can become a GROUP LIFER here.

Substack Live with Saheem Ali | THE BREAKDOWN: Building an ensemble with Saheem Ali

When: Wednesday, April 8 at 12 pm ET

Where: Substack

Last summer, Saheem Ali brought together a cast for Twelfth Night that included Lupita Nyong’o, Peter Dinklage, Sandra Oh, and more for Shakespeare in the Park. At the first read-through, he had them sit on the floor and read each other’s parts. No one had ever done that before. The room shifted. It became looser, more generous, more alive. In this BREAKDOWN, I’ll sit down with Saheem to look at how he turns a group of individuals into a true ensemble: how he lowers hierarchy, builds trust early, and creates the conditions for people to take risks together. Even if you’re not directing a play, there’s something here about how you bring a group to life that applies to any gathering.

Join us here

Substack Live with Jodi Kantor and Anand Giridharadas | How to Start with Jodi Kantor, Priya Parker, and Anand Giridharadas

When: Monday, April 13 at 8 pm ET

Where: Substack

Many of us are trying to figure out how to begin, what to commit to, and what risks to take. At the same time, the world of work is shifting under our feet. In celebration of Jodi Kantor’s new book HOW TO START, I’ll be in conversation with Jodi and Anand Giridharadas about how people actually begin in uncertain times: how they make early decisions, how they think about craft and need, and how they move forward when the path isn’t clear.

Join us here

Substack Live with Nasim Alikhani | THE BREAKDOWN: How chef Nasim Alikhani uses Brooklyn-based award-winning Persian restaurant, Sofreh, as a gathering place to shift culture

When: Wednesday, April 22 at 12 pm ET

Where: Substack

Nasim Alikhani runs one of the most exciting kitchens and gathering spaces in Brooklyn, Sofreh and Sofreh Cafe. At Sofreh, Nasim and her brother, Amir, aren’t just serving food; they’re bridging worlds. Their restaurants serve some of the best Persian food in the country (she is a James Beard nominee), but they are doing so much more. They are hosting one meal or backgammon game at a time, cross-cultural experiences that educate and delight their guests, making them curious about and connected to their native Iran. Alikhani thinks deeply about how to both create dishes using the ingredients of her childhood while leading her guests towards flavors they may be unfamiliar with but are excited to try. In this BREAKDOWN, I’ll sit down with Nasim to look at how she activates her space and decides what belongs and what doesn’t, how she creates a feeling people want to come back to, and how a place becomes more than just a place to eat. Even if you don’t run a restaurant, there’s something here about how you design a space that holds people well.

Join us here

To join, click the link above to RSVP and add the event to your calendar. On Wednesday at 12 pm ET, when it begins, Substack will also send an email with a button to join. It will take you directly to the live video on Substack, either in the Substack app or in your web browser. If you can’t find the email, go to priyaparker.substack.com at 12 pm ET, and you’ll see the video streaming at the top of the page. If you miss it, we’ll email the replay to all Group Lifers after the conversation. You can become a GROUP LIFER here.

These sessions are where we get to practice this work together. I’m so looking forward to being in the room with you.

As always,

Priya

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