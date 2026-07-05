What people are saying about Group Life:

“Your work is so thoughtful and has such genuine intentions of connection behind it. And you’re pragmatic and helpful.” - Steph

“Glad to join this group. Your work is important to building my group leadership skills. Appreciate what you are doing for facilitators and group leaders.” - Susan

“I love your ideas for fostering connections in groups. I have read your book and have incorporated your ideas into presentations I have done and it has worked well.” - Jyotsna

I hope your summer is off to a beautiful start, filled with time with your people.

One of my favorite signs that it’s summer is that it’s time for Upstate Art Weekend in my neck of the woods. Every summer, hundreds of artists, museums, galleries, and cultural organizations across the Hudson Valley and Catskills open their doors to the public to come and hang. Instead of spending the day in one museum or neighborhood, you move from town to town and studio to studio, meeting artists and neighbors and discovering places you never knew existed.

My OG Group Lifers will remember this is also where my husband and I try to figure out how to include our kids without centering them.

The rest of July has me on the road quite a bit while also working behind the scenes to get The Art of Fighting ready to meet the world (that’s why our schedule is a little wonky this month). But first, I’m excited to gather with you in these ways.

Without further ado, here’s this month’s lineup.

GROUP HELP Labs:

These GROUP HELP Labs are for paid subscribers (aka GROUP LIFERS). If you want to join us (and please do!), become a GROUP LIFER here.

GROUP HELP Lab | The transformative power of a hot take (and why it’ll help your team)

When: Wednesday, July 15 at 12 pm ET

Where: Zoom

You may have seen these viral videos popping up online of Kareem Rahma riding the Subway and asking strangers for their hottest take. Take Brad Lander, who thinks all drinks should be fizzy. Or Jennifer Lopez, who controversially shared that she thinks you have to be born in New York to be a real New Yorker. Or Claire Valdez, who thinks all New York beaches are excellent beaches. One of the best ways to help a group become less conflict-averse is to first help them disagree about things that don’t really matter. In this month’s GROUP HELP Lab, we’ll explore why humor, banter, and playful disagreement create the warmth that makes meaningful conflict possible and dive into the tools to design and host a Hot Takes Party for your friends, family, or team.

RSVP here

A Live Do Lab | How to Actually Host a Hot Takes Party

When: Wednesday, July 22 at 12 pm ET

Where: Zoom

In our first GROUP HELP Lab of the month, we’ll explore why Hot Takes Parties work. This week, we’ll put those ideas into practice. Together with Group Help Facilitator Exa Kutler, we’ll walk through the elements of a great Hot Takes Party and what it takes to host one well. You’ll leave with practical ideas and tips and the confidence to host one of your own with your friends, family, colleagues, or team.

RSVP here

These labs take place on Zoom. RSVP above. We’ll email the Zoom link to paid subscribers the day before. On the day of the session, click on the Zoom link to join—no additional registration required. If you arrive early, you’ll enter the waiting room, and we’ll begin at 12 pm ET. You’re welcome to join or leave at any point during the hour. If you can’t attend live, we’ll send the replay to all Group Lifers the following Sunday. You can become a GROUP LIFER here.

Substack Lives:

This live conversation will be available only to paid subscribers. Thank you for supporting this work. You can become a GROUP LIFER here.

A Substack Live Conversation with the Directors of Join or Die

When: Tuesday, July 14 at 12 pm ET

Where: Substack

This month, I’m sitting down with the directors of the Emmy-nominated documentary Join or Die. Inspired by social scientist Robert Putnam’s Bowling Alone research, the film explores America’s decades-long decline in joining groups and what that loss means for our democracy, our communities, and our everyday lives. (You may even spot a cameo from yours truly. 😉) Group Lifers will receive special access to watch the film before our conversation. Then I’ll sit down with the directors, Rebecca Davis and Pete Davis, to talk about what they learned making the documentary, what has stayed with them since its release, and what they’re working on now.

Join us here

To join, click the link above to add the event to your calendar. On Tuesday at 12 pm ET, when it begins, Substack will also send an email with a button to join. It will take you directly to the live video on Substack, either in the Substack app or in your web browser. If you can’t find the email, go to priyaparker.substack.com at 12 pm ET, and you’ll see the video streaming at the top of the page. If you miss it, we’ll email the replay to all Group Lifers after the conversation. You can become a GROUP LIFER here.

I can’t wait to gather with you this month.

And I’m curious… What’s your summer tradition or ritual to kick off the season? I’d love to hear about it.

As always,

Priya

Share