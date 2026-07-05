Group Life by Priya Parker

Group Life by Priya Parker

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Odile Beniflah's avatar
Odile Beniflah
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Summer for me starts on June 21, which is Music Day (Fête de la Musique). It was created in my home country in France in 1982, and I'm so glad to see it spreading across the world. This is the day when everyone can play music anywhere in the street no matter their abilities. Neighbors get together and it's really joyful.

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Ali Reese-Lamson's avatar
Ali Reese-Lamson
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So looking forward to these conversations! Quick scheduling question regarding the live Join or Die conversation - the graphic says Thursday, July 16 but the writeup below it says Tuesday, July 14. Which day should Group Lifers plan on joining? :)

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