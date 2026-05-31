What people are saying about Group Life:

“Your work fundamentally changed how I think about human connection, purpose, and responsibility inside gatherings. Since reading The Art of Gathering back in 2018, I’ve approached every room differently. Your ideas continue to shape my work, building belonging-centered communities and gatherings across the country. Gratefully here and excited to continue learning!” — Melissa, Group Lifer

“Gathering fosters what we need most in the world right now: community. I’m excited to build it, and am grateful for your help.” — Shauna, Group Lifer

The Middling episode of Curb Your Enthusiasm

A few months ago, I was at a dinner when a friend’s mother told a story about a dream she’d had. In the dream, her husband, whom she had been married to for decades, walked into their bedroom wearing an old-fashioned nightcap and a long nightgown, looked at her, and said: “Let’s go have an adventure.”

She looked back at him and said, “Honey, have you had a stroke?”

The table lost it. Because, of course, this was not — in a million years — a thing her husband would ever say.

But then, instead of moving on, someone asked: “What’s a sentence that, if your partner said to you, you’d think they’d had a stroke?”

That question became the whole evening. People were craughing (a word I’m coining. Crying-laughing. Get it?) Someone said, “I don’t really care about how the dishwasher is loaded; you can do it.” Someone else said, “Let’s spend a weekend with your college friends.” What started as one woman’s funny dream became a night of rich, hysterical conversation.

A good question takes something specific — one story, one moment, one person’s dream — and finds the universal inside it. Suddenly everyone’s in. Suddenly, the table is alive.

This month, we’re going to practice getting a group to have a great conversation without anyone even noticing how the magic happened.

Without further ado, our June lineup.

Group Help Labs:

These GROUP HELP Labs are for paid subscribers (aka GROUP LIFERS). If you want to join us (and please do!), become a GROUP LIFER here.

GROUP HELP Lab | The Art of Middling: How to Hold the Center of a Conversation

When: Wednesday, June 3, at 12 pm ET

Where: Zoom

You get seated in the middle of a table, and you realize it’s sort of on you to get the conversation going because of your literal seat at the table. Most of us have felt it: a group conversation that starts well and then slowly... dies. Someone goes deep on a story only they have access to. The logistics creep in. One person takes over. The energy flattens, and nobody quite knows how to revive it. In this GROUP HELP Lab, we'll dig into how to “middle.” (For context, watch this Curb Your Enthusiasm episode.) To middle is to practice the art of holding the center of a group conversation and keeping it alive. We'll look at what kills a group conversation (the logistics spiral, the catch-up, the dominator), and we'll practice real skills for elevating it. Think of it as facilitation for the dinner (or any!) table.

RSVP here

A Live Do Lab | How to be a good conversationalist

When: Wednesday, June 17, at 12 pm ET

Where: Zoom

In our June Do Lab, we’ll take the skills from THE ART OF MIDDLING and put them into practice. Our Group Life Facilitator, Exa Kutler, will lead us through live scenarios: What do you do when one person is dominating? How do you redirect a conversation that’s gone flat without making it awkward? How do you formulate a Magical Question in the moment, for this specific group, around this specific story? You’ll go into breakout rooms, try things out in real time, and get feedback as you go. Think of this as a gym session for conversation.

RSVP here

These labs take place on Zoom. RSVP above. We’ll email the Zoom link to paid subscribers the day before. On the day of the session, click on the Zoom link to join. No additional registration required. If you arrive early, you’ll enter the waiting room, and we’ll begin at 12 pm ET. You’re welcome to join or leave at any point during the hour. If you can’t attend live, we’ll send the replay to all Group Lifers the following Sunday. You can become a GROUP LIFER here.

Substack Lives:

These live conversations are open to ALL as they’re happening. The replays will be available only to paid subscribers. Thank you for supporting this work. You can become a GROUP LIFER here.

Substack Live with Garrett Bucks | THE BREAKDOWN: A Relay Across America

When: Monday, June 8, at 12 pm ET

Where: Substack

What does it look like when someone decides, seriously, to rebuild community across an entire country? Garrett Bucks is a dad, writer, and organizer from Montana, now living in Milwaukee, who has trained over 1,000 organizers through the Barnraisers Project. Now he’s behind the Declarations of Interdependence Relay: fifty gatherings, in fifty states, ending in Washington D.C., all connected by a set of shared commitments — and a wooden box that travels with them. The box started empty. At every stop, someone adds something: a gift, an artifact, a piece of what they believe. I’ll sit down with Bucks to break down how it all works and what it’s teaching him about what people are actually hungry for right now.

Join us here

Substack Live with Shanta Thake | THE BREAKDOWN: The Wedding at Lincoln Center

When: Monday, June 22, at 12 pm ET

Where: Substack

For four years, Lincoln Center invited hundreds of couples to Alice Tully Hall to get married — symbolically, together, all at once. It became one of the most unexpected gatherings in the city. In this BREAKDOWN, I’ll sit down with Shanta Thake, Chief Artistic Officer at Lincoln Center, to go behind the scenes and into the actual choices: how they designed the ceremony, how they built a ritual from scratch, and what they learned about what makes a gathering feel meaningful when the guests are also the event.

Join us here

To join, click the link above to RSVP and add the event to your calendar. On Wednesday at 12 pm ET, when it begins, Substack will also send an email with a button to join. It will take you directly to the live video on Substack, either in the Substack app or in your web browser. If you can’t find the email, go to priyaparker.substack.com at 12 pm ET, and you’ll see the video streaming at the top of the page. If you miss it, we’ll email the replay to all Group Lifers after the conversation. You can become a GROUP LIFER here.

June is going to be a good one. Come to one, come to all. I can’t wait to see you there.

As always,

Priya

Share