What people are saying about Group Life:

“Two things stand out from the Zooms. The first is that they serve as a model. Yes, you could get heady with it and dissect what you’re doing, and I’m sure that is helpful to some. But for me it’s more about feeling into it. It feels weird to say it’s the embodied experience of being in the room together, given that it’s virtual, but that gets to the heart of it. I try to do this for clients and students. Help them feel what I want them to access in themselves from me. Comfort with uncertainty, curiosity, the self while reaching towards the other, responsiveness, flexibility, joy, etc. I feel this in your Zooms, and it helps me access it, too. The other thing is that your focus for each Zoom is so digestible that I walk away able to apply it instantly. They serve as reminders (oh! I can give people roles!) and often contain a solution that unlocks something for me.”

— Melina, Group Lifer

“I facilitate and advise in multi-stakeholder, multi-sector, multi-cultural environments and value the wisdom and practical guidance I’ve learned from Priya and The Art of Gathering. I need more! Makes sense to come to the world-class expert to learn how I might ramp up my gathering skills.”

— Christy, Group Lifer

“Human connection is essential. It doesn’t happen by accident. It happens with intentional thoughtfulness toward gathering and grouping. This is my sweet spot, and I want to do it better. This space has taught me so much, and I want to be a continual learner of this art.”

— Karen, Group Lifer

I keep hearing versions of the same thing. “I’d love to host, but I don’t have the space.” “I’ll do it when things calm down.” “I’m just not good at that kind of thing.” Many of us sit waiting for someone else to make the plan, send the invite, create the moment. Often, because we assume hosting requires more than we have: more money, more space, more polish.

This month in Group Life, we’re going to break the pattern of “perma-guesting,” aka always the guest, never the host. We’ll explore how to host without breaking the bank, how to actually follow through on a gathering you’ve been putting off, how to show up for each other when life doesn’t go as planned, and how to turn even a solitary practice into something shared.

Without further ado, our May lineup:

Group Help Sessions:

These GROUP HELP sessions are for paid subscribers (aka GROUP LIFERS). If you want to join us (and please do!), become a GROUP LIFER here.

GROUP HELP Lab | Always the guest, never the host: How to gather without breaking the bank

When: Wednesday, May 13 at 12 pm ET

Where: Zoom

I recently shared a clip on Instagram from my Substack Live with Anand Giridharadas and Anya Kamenetz, in which we discuss the rise of the permanent guest. People had A LOT OF FEELINGS about it. And as I read through the comments, I was struck by people’s core assumptions about what it takes to host (that you need space! a table! fanciness!). If gathering becomes a luxury good, we are in danger as a society. Gathering is as old as time, and we need to practice and popularize what people have known for as long as time: gathering and hosting are human, accessible, democratic, and within reach of all. We assume “gathering” has to look like a beautiful dinner around a table or that it requires money and the right setup. It needn’t. Some of the most meaningful gatherings are simple, specific, and low-cost: a thermos of tea on a blanket, a kickball game in the park, listening to songs on a rug, reading together in a pub. In this GROUP HELP Lab, we’ll break down how to gather without breaking the bank — and how to place meaning over money – so you can stop waiting and start hosting.

RSVP and add to your calendar

GROUP HELP Do Lab | A Live Do Lab: From Idea to Invite

When: Wednesday, May 27 at 12 pm ET

Where: Zoom

In our very first GROUP HELP Do Lab, we take what you learned in GATHERING WITHOUT BREAKING THE BANK and start putting it into practice. Many of you have asked for more time to actually practice these skills together, and this is that session! Bring a gathering you’ve been meaning to host, even if it’s just a rough idea, and we’ll help you turn it into something real. I’ll kick us off with a short teaching, and then our very own Group Help Facilitator, Exa Kutler, will lead a live working session where you’ll take your idea, decide what it’s for, and draft the actual invitation. You’ll go into breakout rooms, ask each other questions, test your thinking, and get real-time feedback as you shape it. Think of this as a gym session. You’ll leave with a clear plan and a drafted invitation you can send that week.

RSVP and add to your calendar

These sessions take place on Zoom. RSVP above. We’ll email the Zoom link to paid subscribers the day before. On the day of the session, click on the Zoom link to join. No additional registration required. If you arrive early, you’ll enter the waiting room, and we’ll begin at 12

pm ET. You’re welcome to join or leave at any point during the hour. If you can’t attend live, we’ll send the replay to all Group Lifers the following Sunday. You can become a GROUP LIFER here.

Substack Lives:

These live conversations are open to ALL as they’re happening. The replays will be available only to paid subscribers. Thank you for supporting this work. You can become a GROUP LIFER here.

Substack Live with Kate Bowler | Gathering in Grief: How We Show Up for Each Other with Priya Parker and Kate Bowler

When: Tuesday, May 12 at 12 pm ET

Where: Substack

Many of us don’t have rituals for non-death losses, and often don’t know what to do when someone we care about is hurting. What does it look like to gather around what’s been lost? How do we show up for each other when life doesn’t go as planned? We’ll reflect on the role of simple, shared rituals in helping us be with each other through hard moments, and how joy might begin to return when grief is witnessed. In celebration of Kate Bowler’s new book JOYFUL, ANYWAY, I’ll be in conversation with Kate about what grief asks of us, and what it asks of the people around us.

Add to your calendar

Substack Live with Jakab Orsós | THE BREAKDOWN: Night at the Library: Designing Public Life at the Brooklyn Public Library with Jakab Orsós

When: Tuesday, May 19 at 12 pm ET

Where: Substack

Once a year, thousands of people descend on the Brooklyn Public Library for a night that completely reimagines what a library can be. There are secret midnight lectures, tarot readers, unexpected performances, and moments of surprise throughout—it’s one of the most sought-after tickets in the city. In this BREAKDOWN, I’ll sit down with Jakab Orsós, Vice President of Arts and Culture and the mastermind behind “Night at the Library,” to unpack how it all comes together: how he designs something at this scale that still feels intimate, who belongs in the room, and what it takes to turn a civic institution into a place people want to return to.

Add to your calendar

Substack Live with Suleika Jaouad | How to Host a Journaling Club with Suleika Jaouad and Priya Parker

When: Wednesday, May 20 at 12 pm ET

Where: Substack

Suleika Jaouad has turned a solitary practice into something communal and shared. In this Substack Live, I’ll be joining Suleika to explore what it takes to host a meaningful journaling club and how to create one of your own. We’ll look at how to translate the principles of gathering into a writing practice you can share with others.

Add to your calendar

To join, click the link above to RSVP and add the event to your calendar. On Wednesday at 12 pm ET, when it begins, Substack will also send an email with a button to join. It will take you directly to the live video on Substack, either in the Substack app or in your web browser. If you can’t find the email, go to priyaparker.substack.com at 12 pm ET, and you’ll see the video streaming at the top of the page. If you miss it, we’ll email the replay to all Group Lifers after the conversation. You can become a GROUP LIFER here.

This is where we actually get to do the work, together. I hope to see you in one (or all!) of the sessions.

As always,

Priya

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