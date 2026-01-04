Group Life by Priya Parker

Group Life by Priya Parker

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
yasmeen's avatar
yasmeen
3d

In an age of loneliness and self help, I want to know how to find my group whether I curate it myself or find an existing one--can you have a session dedicated to people who are group-less?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Whitney Robinson's avatar
Whitney Robinson
3d

What a phenomenal winter line-up!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Priya Parker · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture