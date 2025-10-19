We’ve got a full and exciting lineup in GROUP LIFE brewing this fall — conversations, workshops, and experiments in how to do collective life in ways that feel more alive, connected, and meaningful.

Here’s what’s coming up:

GROUP HELP Sessions

These sessions are for paid subscribers (aka GROUP LIFERS). If you want to join us, become a GROUP LIFER here!

GROUP HELP Sessions are my live, interactive bi-weekly, practical workshops where we dive deep for 60 minutes together to build our muscles on ONE element of group life. It’s my experiment to teach these skills outside of my organizational clients, and make them more widely available to anyone wanting to grow their group life, facilitation, and gathering skills

GROUP HELP Session | The #1 Skill of Virtual Meetings: Creating Psychological Togetherness When You’re Not in the Same Room with Priya Parker

When: Wednesday, October 22 at 12 PM EST

Where: Zoom

When the pandemic hit, like so many facilitators, I had to move my entire practice onto Zoom. Over the past five years, there’s one skill that I can say is truly new for me in my toolkit: the ability to create psychological togetherness in a digital space. And I’m going to share how I create a connected, vibrant, real-feeling digital room, and how you can, too. This live, hands-on session is for anyone who leads or participates in virtual meetings — teams, educators, boards, or book clubs — and wants to feel less like rectangles on a screen and more like a group. We’ll explore how to build psychological togetherness online: the small design choices that make people feel seen, safe, and engaged even from miles away.

Add to your calendar

The Meaning Maker’s Playbook: How to create a moment people will remember for years

When: Wednesday, November 5 at 12 PM EST

Where: Zoom

Why do some gatherings move us and others fall flat? In this live workshop, I will share practical, learnable tools anyone can use to make your gatherings more meaningful. I’ll show you simple ways to move a gathering from “fun” to “meaningful,” how to increase the emotional resonance of a moment for a group, and why meaning, not perfection, is actually what people remember.

Add to your calendar

How to Cool Down This Year’s Family Gathering (and when to hold heat)

When: Wednesday, November 19 at 12 PM EST

Where: Zoom

Just in time for Thanksgiving: a live lab on how to navigate family gatherings that bring both warmth and heat. We’ll talk about how to lower the temperature without shutting people down, how to use “generous exclusion” to make space for what matters, and how to gather across difference with care.

Add to your calendar

Our December GROUP HELP Sessions will take place on:

Wednesday, December 3 at 12 PM EST

Wednesday, December 17 at 12 PM EST

For these two December GROUP HELP Sessions, I’ll be turning to you, dear Founding Members, to hear what you most want to learn, practice, and explore together to close out the year. It’s your chance to help shape the final sessions of 2025 and to bring your questions, ideas, and curiosities straight into the room. Keep an eye out for a private Founding Members chat soon. (And if you’d like to become a Founding Member, thank you, and join here.)

Become a Founding Member

To join these GROUP HELP Sessions, make sure you’re a paid subscriber (aka GROUP LIFER). RSVP to the calendar invites above. On the morning of, we’ll send the Zoom link to join to all GROUP LIFERS.

Substack Live Conversations

These live conversations are open to ALL. The replays are available for paid subscribers. Thank you for supporting this work. You can become a GROUP LIFER here.

Substack Live with Austin Kleon | The Art of Messing Around

When: Monday, October 27 at 12 PM EST

Where: Substack* (Instructions below on how to access these for newbies!)

Many of the best gatherings start as jokes. Many beloved, hilarious, lively community rituals began with someone “just messing around.” I’ll be in conversation with writer and artist Austin Kleon — author of Steal Like an Artist and one of my favorite newsletters on the internet — about the role of play, experimentation, and imperfection in creative and communal life. Gathering is a creative practice, and I couldn’t be more excited for this one.

Add to your calendar

Substack Live with Hunter Harris | Wedding Edition: Love, drama, and everything In between

When: Thursday, October 30 at 4 PM EST

Where: Substack

Weddings are the Trojan horses of gathering — on the surface they’re about love and celebration, but inside they hold almost every question we wrestle with in group life: who belongs, what we honor, how we change, and what we shed. For this Live, I’ll be joined by journalist and cultural critic the Hunter Harris, author of the hilarious and razor-sharp Substack Hung Up, for a conversation about the modern wedding. Whether you’re reimagining old traditions, debating how to tell your friend you can’t afford to be a bridesmaid, or navigating a hairy guest list, we’ll be unpacking it all.

Add to your calendar

Substack Live with Adam Met (of AJR) | When music becomes a movement: How artists build belonging

When: Thursday, November 6 at 4 PM EST

Where: Substack

Concerts are one of our oldest social technologies for gathering, connection, and shared experience. Some musicians understand they are doing more than playing music, they are hosting a collective experience. I’ll be joined by Adam Met — musician, environmental activist, and one-third of the band AJR — for a conversation that breaks down the anatomy of a concert and how music can be used to mobilize. (For extra credit, you can read his new book, Amplify: How to Use The Power of Connection to Engage, Take Action, and Build a Better World, ahead of time.)

Add to your calendar

Substack Live with Gretchen Rubin | Gathering in Everyday Life: What rituals, practices, or designs help us come together more meaningfully, especially in domestic or ordinary spaces?

When: Tuesday, November 11 at 5 PM EST

Where: Substack

Gathering isn’t just about parties or conferences — it’s about the way we live together, daily. I’m joining Gretchen Rubin — bestselling author of The Secrets of Adulthood and host of The Happier Podcast — to explore how the small rituals and routines of our ordinary lives can bring us closer together and make meaning where we least expect it. (And I’ll be sharing two of my Secrets of Adulthood 😉)

Add to your calendar

Substack Live with Katherine May | Gathering in moments of grief: How do you create or join spaces that don’t overwhelm but still connect?

When: Monday, November 17 at 11 AM EST

Where: Substack

When you’re grieving, burnt out, or in the middle of a big life change, gathering can feel like the last thing you want to do. And yet, those are often the moments when we need each other most. I’ll be joined by writer Katherine May — author of Wintering: The Power of Rest and Retreat in Difficult Times and Enchantment: Awakening Wonder in an Anxious Age — for a conversation about how to come together when life feels tender. We’ll talk about what kinds of spaces soothe instead of overwhelm, and how small acts of gathering can help us feel a little less alone.

Add to your calendar

*To join the Substack Lives, make sure you’re subscribed to GROUP LIFE. You’ll receive an email from Substack with the link to join once we go Live. If you can’t find it in your inbox, head to priyaparker.substack.com and the video will be playing on Group Life. Click on the video and you’re in.

I hope you’ll join me for one, two, or even all of these upcoming gatherings. I’d love to see you there.

As always,

Priya

