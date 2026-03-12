Group Life by Priya Parker

Group Life by Priya Parker

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview

DEBRIEF: Your leaky-table problem

I'm always sending gathering postmortems to my friend-group chats. Today I'm sending one to you
Priya Parker's avatar
Priya Parker
Mar 12, 2026
∙ Paid

Dear everyone,

My friends joke that I go to gatherings for the debriefs. How did that go? What did we think? Why did that work? Why did she do that? What was the moment the whole thing took off? Why did it…not?

I find gatherings and groups endlessly interesting, and analyzing them with my friends such a thrill.

So I’m trying something new today, which is sharing with you, as if you were one of those friends receiving a voice memo the morning after, one DEBRIEF from an event or gathering that we can all learn from.

Today’s first DEBRIEF: I think your tables may be leaking and I’m obsessed with helping you stop this. Hear me out.

This treat is for GROUP LIFERS. If you want to listen in, consider subscribing!

In love and debriefs,

Priya

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2026 Priya Parker · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture